Live recap of day 1 finals

2021 AMERICAN OLYMPIC SWIMMING EVENTS

Tonight marks the first round of the first wave of the 2021 US Olympic Trials.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all Omaha action.

Tonight, check out the finals in the 100 freestyle, 200 butterfly and 100 backstroke as well as the fastest heats in the men’s and women’s 800 freestyle.

A reminder of the Wave I format: the top two from each of tonight’s A finals will move on to the Wave II practice from June 13 to 20. Since the official qualifying period for the trials is now over, a swimmer reaching a Wave II cup here won’t earn him a spot next week, only a spot in the top two.

The men’s 200 butterfly final is one of the most anticipated races of the evening. Manta Mason Rays’ Carl Bloebaum led the prelims this morning with a time of 1: 59.57. Swimming was both the best in life and under the Wave II cut. While reaching the Wave II Cup does not qualify Bloebaum for Wave II competition, he was one of only two swimmers to reach the Wave II standard in this morning’s prelims. Bloebaum is the seed, but the field is incredibly tight. Mizzou Micah Slaton, SwimAtlanta’s Sébastien Outdoor, and the NC state Noah henderson were all within 2:00 am also this morning.

NCAP Camille Spink led the women’s 100 freestyle this morning, swimming a personal best 55.63. Spink was the only swimmer under 56 in the field this morning, although based on entry times she could have a much tougher race than the Heat sheet indicated tonight. The top 3 seeds tonight – Spink, Kristina paegle (ISC), and Zoe Skirboll (RXA) – are all high school students.

There is also a battle brewing for the Women’s 200 Butterfly, with the NAC Alex Massey and Texas’ Emma sticklen swim just 0.19 second apart this morning. Sticklen is a member of the junior national team in the 200 butterfly.

It’s a battle of university swimmers in the women’s 100 backstroke. from Nebraska Autumn Haebig led the preliminaries, followed by Arkansas Kobie Melton, Cal Laughlin tea, Michigan Casey chung, and duke Emily lenihan.

100 WOMEN’S FREE FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 51.71 (2017)

American record: Simone Manuel 52.04 (2019)

US Open record: Simone Manuel (USA) 52.54 (2018)

Junior World Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN) 52.70 (2016)

2016 Olympic Champion: Simone Manuel (USA) / Penny Oleksiak (CAN) 52.70

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Abbey Weitzeil 53.28

Wave I Cut: 56.29

Wave II cut: 55.56

Podium:

Camille Spinke (NCAP) – 55.25 Kristina Paegle (ISC) – 55.91 Trude Rothrock (TENN) – 56.01

It was two high school students who were the first Wave I swimmers to qualify for next week’s Wave II competition. Nationwide 16-year-old Camille Spink got off to a flying start, surpassing her performance in the preliminaries with a 26.29 of the top 50. The race seemed to tighten up a bit in the first half of the 2nd 50, but Spink extended his lead. in the finish. Her swimming places her 13th all-time for girls aged 15-16. Paegle also swam a personal best to clinch 2nd place in Wave II.

Amy Fulmer of Ohio State got the ball rolling early on, winning the B final of the race in a lifetime record of 55.91. Her time would have linked her to 2nd place in the A final.

100 FREE MEN’S FINALS

World record: Cesar Cielo (BRA) 46.91 (2009)

American record: Villasenor single 46.96 (2019)

US Open Record: Ryan Held (United States) 47.39 (2019)

Junior World Record: Andrei Minakov (RUS) 47.57 (2020)

2016 Olympic Champion: Kyle Chalmers (AUS) 47.58

2016 Olympic Trials United States Champion: Nathan Adrian 47.72

Wave I Cut: 50.49

Wave II cut: 49.74

Podium:

Patrick Sammon (AQUASN) – 49.94 Luke Miller (EA) – 50.05 Michael Eastman (UofL) – 50.14

Patrick sammon had an amazing turn to help fuel this victory. He entered the 50m wall without looking like the leader, but managed to set foot on the wall 2 tenths of a second ahead of the others. Sammon then held on with a very slight lead to the 2nd 50, stretching to the finish to touch down like the only 49 on the pitch. Swimming was a personal best for Sammon. NC state Luke Miller also punched his ticket to Wave II, swimming a best time of 50.05. Miller was 7th on the turn, but turned on the jets on the way home and made one last push just at the end.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

World Record: Liu Zige (CHN) 2: 01.81 (2009)

American record: Mary Descenza 2: 04.14 (2009)

US Open Record: Hali Flickinger (USA) 2: 05.87 (2018)

Junior World Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) 2: 06.29 (2017)

2016 Olympic Champion: Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP) 2: 04.85

2016 Olympic Trials United States Champion: Cammile Adams 2: 06.80

Wave I Cut: 2: 14.59

Wave Cup II: 2: 12.56

Podium:

Katie Trace (OSU) – 2: 12.57 Emma Sticklen (KATY) – 2: 12.58 Martina Peroni (NAAC) – 2: 12.61

In an incredible turn of events, the 7th seed won the race and the first seed in the preliminaries finished last in the heat. Ohio State’s Katie Trace, in a classic “outside smoke” display, led the majority of the race. Junior national team member Emma Sticklen again finished second in the final, but swam almost a second faster.

The race was also a photo finish, with Trace, Sticklen and 3rd place Martina Peroni all touching each other just 0.04 seconds apart. Peroni edged Sticklen in the last 50, but Sticklen barely managed to hold her back. Trace actually hit a tight 3rd at the 150 mark, but was just able to pass the other two on the last pitch.

Eleanor Sun of Nation’s Capital was a force in the B final, winning the race with a time of 2: 13.76 to touchdown as the only swimmer in the race in under 2:15.

MEN’S 200 FLIGHT FINALS

World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN) 1: 50.73 (2019)

American record: Michael Phelps 1: 51.51 (2009)

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA) 1: 52.20 (2008)

Junior World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN) 1: 52.71 (2018)

2016 Olympic champion: Michael Phelps (United States) 1: 53.36

2016 Olympic Trials United States Champion: Michael Phelps 1: 54.84

Wave I Cut: 2: 01.19

Wave Cut II: 1: 59.63

Podium:

Carl Bloebaum (RAYS) – 1: 58.90 Colby Mefford (SMST) – 1: 59.63 Sébastien Sergile (SA-GA) / Micah Slaton (TRI) –

Mason manta rays Carl Bloebaum doubled her best round robin swim ever, reaching a new personal mark of 1: 58.90. The swim takes Bloebaum forward to meet Wave II next week and places him 18th overall in the race in 2021. Bloebaum held firm with the field from the start and pulled away from his opponents on the approach. of arrival.

5th seed Colby MeffordCal’s swimmer also finished strong, hanging on to touch like the only other swimmer on the field to swim in under 2:00. Sébastien Outdoor and Micah Slaton 3rd tied at 2: 00.17. Sergile and Slaton were both at 1:59 am this morning. In total, 5 swimmers crossed 2h00 in the event today.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

World record: Regan Smith (United States) 57.57 (2019)

American record: Regan Smith 57.57 (2019)

US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (United States) 58.00 (2018)

Junior World Record: Regan Smith (United States) 57.57 (2019)

2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 58.45

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Olivia Smoliga 59.02

Wave I Cut: 1: 02.69

Wave Cut II: 1: 01.49

Podium:

Autumn Haebig (HUSK) – 1: 01.23 Kobie Melton (UARK) – 1: 01.89 Casey Chung (CW) – 1: 01.93

After not setting a better time in the LCM 100 for several years, Nebraska Autumn Haebig swam 2 today. Haebig led the preliminaries, then doubled the performance, touching a 1: 01.23 to leave no doubt as to his progress to Wave II. Arkansas’ Kobie Melton pushed back that of Michigan Casey chung, also collecting his Wave II ticket.

Haebig led the race to the 50 mark, clocking 29.66. Melton was right behind, posting an initial division of 29.77.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTAND FINALS

World record: Ryan Murphy (United States) 51.85 (2016)

American record: Ryan Murphy (United States) 51.85 (2016)

US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (United States) 51.94 (2009)

Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) 52.53 (2018)

2016 Olympic Champion: Ryan Murphy (United States) 51.97

2016 Olympic Trials United States Champion: Ryan Murphy 52.26

Wave I Cut: 56.59

Wave Cup II: 55.51

Podium:

Jacob Steele (ISC) – 55.23 Nathaniel Stoffle (SPAC) – 55.28 RJ Kondalski (OSU) – 55.40

In the brutally tight 2nd final of the competition, Jacob Steele of Indiana and Nathaniel Stoffle of Spartan Aquatics managed to compete next week. The pair both swam the fastest times to maintain their respective positions 1-2 since the prelims. Steele and Stoffle took control of the rave early, parting with the Heat on the first 50. The name of the game on the 2nd 50 was to hold onto their lead.

Ohio State’s RJ Kondalski charged late but finished just behind Stoffle and Steele.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE TIME FINALS

The fastest round to swim with the finals

World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) 8: 04.79 (2016)

American Record: Katie Ledecky 8: 04.79 (2016)

US Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) 8: 06.68 (2016)

Junior World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) 8: 11.00 (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA) 8: 04.79

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky 8: 10.32

Wave I cut: 8: 48.09

Wave Cup II: 8: 44.01

Podium:

Hayden Miller (CFSC) – 8: 39.81 Abigail McCulloh (SA-GA) -8: 42.17 Elle Braun (WA) – 8: 43,53

A great race developed in the middle of the pool with Hayden Miller, Abigail McCulloh and Elle Braun. They were locked in a blow-by-blow race around the 650 mark, and then Miller hastily walked away. The 16-year-old came home with a blazing 31.39, hitting the wall in under 8.40 for the first time in her career. She lost almost 5 seconds with the performance and exploded the Wave II standard.

McCulloh also came home quickly, parting to 31.87 of the last 50, which also propelled her to another fastest time.

MONTHS 800 FREE TIMED FINALS

The fastest round to swim with the finals

World Record: Zhang Lin (CHN) 7: 32.12 (2009)

American record: Michael McBroom 7: 43.60 (2013)

US Open Record: Zane Grothe (USA) 7: 44.57 (2018)

Junior World Record: Mack Horton (AUS) 7: 45.67 (2013)

2016 Olympic Champion: N / A (New Olympic event in 2021)

2016 Olympic Trials United States Champion: N / A (New Olympic event in 2021)

Wave I Cut: 8: 12.99

Wave Cup II: 08: 08.95

Podium:

Garrett McGovern (NAVY) – 8: 11.25 Luke Johnson (NAVY) – 8: 12.13 Joshua Brown (HIGH) – 8: 15.07

It was the Navy pair of boys who got the job done and switched to Wave II next week. Garrett McGovern and Luke Johnson were largely in a race with each other over the 800m, with Joshua Brown a little behind them. Neither McGovern nor Johnson swam a better time, but they eventually got the job done, moving on to the next phase of the competition. They will also both be in the 1500 Monday.