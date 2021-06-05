GMA’s Dr Jennifer Ashton Impresses With Her Workout In Tight White Dress



















June 05, 2021 – 11:02 AM BST



Hannah hargrave Good Morning America’s Dr Jennifer Ashton showed off her crisp figure in a tight white dress as she enjoyed an unexpected workout

Hello america‘s Dr Jennifer Ashton don’t let something as simple as fashion get in the way of a good workout! The always stylish resident doctor has proven she doesn’t need a gym – or sports clothing – to fit in with a workout when she shared a video of herself on Instagram exercising behind the scenes on her show. MORE: Dr Jennifer Ashton’s Weight Loss Journey Revealed – And It Involves Her Co-Star In the unexpected video, Jennifer, 52, wore a stunning white dress that showed off her fantastic physique, but she had taken off her heels and had a resistance band around her ankles instead. Loading the player … WATCH: GMA’s Dr Jennifer Ashton stuns in tight white dress for mini workout “You know, when people say they have to find time at work to train…” she said waddling, talking to the man behind the camera who kept laughing. Jennifer looked phenomenal when she admitted that her athletic daughter had made her addicted to the bracelets she now wears everywhere. MORE: Dr Jennifer Ashton Shares Rare Family Photo On Special Trip SEE: Good Morning America guesthouses are on another level: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, more “Getting very creative on this cheerful Friday with some resistance band work while waiting to get on set @ abcgma3,” she wrote. Jennifer works hard to stay in shape “NOTHING targets the posterior chain muscles like these bands... I always keep one in my bag so I can work those muscles and have fun at the same time. “ Jennifer knows how to make a style statement and days before she had fans scrambling for her enduring look when she wore a fabulous Sika’a skirt. MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton Overwhelmed With Emotion In Heartfelt Behind The Scenes Video Jennifer’s fans loved her enduring floral skirt She posted a photo of herself wearing it on social media and praised the skirt in her caption: “That feeling of ‘just back from a good long weekend’ … and happy to be at work @ abcgma3 and so excited to wear this new skirt from @sikaapixs which is an ethically sustainable, ethical and responsible African fashion line designed for the modern woman. “The fabrics come straight from Africa and the designs are fierce.” And it wasn’t just Jennifer who was a fan of the garment, like her GMA co-host Lara spencer fell in love with the skirt. “You look veeeerrryyyyy happy,” commented the presenter. Fans loved the beautiful post as well, with one saying, “Honey, you look gorgeous !!!!” and a second posted: “I love the skirt.” Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







