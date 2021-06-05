I Publius: Dressed to impress?





People look down on politicians. While not all politicians deserve to be hated, some do. Why? Well, the reasons are as old as mankind. There will always be people who try to climb the ranks. They want to make as much money and gain as much power as possible. It’s really not that hard to figure out. There are many traditional rewards available to those in power. Sometimes his money, and what can money buy that satisfies? Well, throughout history, as long as men run things, money can buy real estate, but it can also buy sex. Believe me, this was illustrated when Andrew Cuomo allegedly asked a woman younger than him if she was interested in older men. Believe me, I understand. Since Adam and Eve in the garden, sex has been heavily marketed to women and men. Oh, I know, we have a lot of PCs these days. I had a mother who had three or four jobs and I have a brilliant wife who is a writer and a university teacher. My daughter is a university professor who is a scholar and a productive worker. Nevertheless, at the same time as we insist that men and women should be paid equally and have equal opportunities, you just have to turn on the TV or read the major magazines and you will see how many products are sold. that implicitly or explicitly promise to beautify women. So we have an appropriate movement to ensure that women in the workplace are respected and treated fairly. Some people suggest that two different things are happening. Women are fighting like crazy for equality and at the same time, a lot of women want to be well dressed and attractive. I discussed it a lot with a woman I know. She maintains that it is wrong to assume that a woman dresses to attract a man. On the contrary, she dresses to please herself. I have a few blue suits and a lot of black chinos. Oh, I had friends, one in particular, who couldn’t spend the money fast enough to buy clothes at places like Barneys in New York City. He also had to own the most prestigious dog and have the most desirable car. He was the exact opposite of me. It is therefore important to remember that not all men and women are the same. We have a large foreign newspaper in our house that has a weekly magazine called How to Spend It. My friend knew how to spend it. He had nice sports cars and was always talking about money. When I was promoted to full professor and one told him how happy I was, he told me the only thing that really mattered was money. Ultimately, however, we had better believe that we live in a greedy society. Men and women are different. Our prisons mainly house men for a reason. But decisions have to be made. A society in which women are seen as goods that should dress to enhance their sexuality must change. We really need to break down this double standard. Whenever someone even hints at what’s going on, they are accused of sexism and anti-women. We come to a place where we know better. I’m looking for a place where women truly hold the highest positions in this country. It will surely happen.

