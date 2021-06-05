Connect with us

Letizia of Spain stunned in v-neck dress as she joins King Felipe to meet Portuguese president

Royal blue! Queen Letizia of Spain stuns in a V-neck dress as she joins King Felipe to meet the Portuguese President

  • Letizia of Spain stunned in blue dress as she met Portuguese president
  • Royal, 48, showed off her sartorial prowess in a V-neck swing dress for a reunion
  • Joined her husband King Felipe, 53, to have a private meeting with the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline

Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in a dark blue dress as she met the President of Portugal in Madrid yesterday.

The royal, 48, showed off her sartorial prowess in a V-neck swing dress as she attended theannual meeting with the members of the Princess of Asturias Foundation at the Royal Palace of Madrid.

She joined her husband King Felipe, 53, to havea private meeting with the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

After their meeting, the king invited him to have lunch in private on a terrace of the Plaza de Oriente in Madrid.

Going safety first, the mother-of-two kept Covid safe by wearing a white face mask.

Adding a touch of glamor to the look, Letizia wore sparkling diamond earrings and a black clutch bag.

Royal, 48, showed off her sartorial prowess in a V-neck A-line dress as she attended the annual meeting with members of the Princess of Asturias Foundation at the Royal Palace in Madrid

Royal, 48, showed off her sartorial prowess in a V-neck A-line dress as she attended the annual meeting with members of the Princess of Asturias Foundation at the Royal Palace in Madrid

Keeping her blue, long and loose brunette locks, Letizia opted for natural makeup with a touch of black mascara and faded pink eyeliner.

The Princess of Asturias Awards are a series of annual prizes awarded in Spain by the Princess of Asturias Foundation – formerly the Prince of Asturias Foundation – to individuals, entities or organizations around the world who achieve notable achievements in the sciences, humanities and public affairs.

Each recipient present at the ceremony receives a diploma, a sculpture specially created for the awards by the Spanish sculptor Joan Mir, and a pin with the Foundation’s emblem.

Letizia had a long career in television and in the newspapers before marrying her husband, King Felipe, in 2004.

She worked for La Nueva Espana before moving to ABC, a popular national newspaper.

She then worked for News Agency EFE, a local Mexican newspaper Siglo 21, the Spanish version of Bloomberg, before moving on to CNN +.

When she met her future husband, Letizia was working for the popular 24Horas TV channel as a breaking reporter and presenter for their popular evening newscast Telediaro 2.

She met Felipe VI at a dinner party in 2002, and the couple had an instant connection, leading to their royal wedding in May 2004.

The former news anchor is the granddaughter of a taxi driver and the eldest daughter of Jess Jos Ortiz lvarez, journalist, and first wife Mara de la Paloma Rocasolano Rodrguez, nurse and hospital union representative.

She attended public high school and graduated from Complutense University in Madrid. She then obtained a master’s degree in audiovisual journalism at the Institute for Audiovisual Journalism Studies.

King Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014 in favor of his son, now King Felipe VI.

