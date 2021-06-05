Self-taught fashion designer invokes African royalty

It all started when Zanele Sishi was invited to an important wedding where she had to be dressed to perfection. Sadly, she couldn’t afford to buy a fancy outfit, and that desperation became the fertile soil that gave birth to her fashion label.

The 44-year-old Roodepoort resident sketched out her ideal dress and immediately thought, “If I can draw this dress, I sure can do it!” The next day, she bought some inexpensive material to sew her dress. “There was no model but it all started in my head. I used my hands and a sewing needle to make the dress. Surprisingly, it came out gorgeous despite a few imperfections.

Sishi, who is a quantity surveyor, wife and mother admitted that she loves to dress up and always looks forward to special events such as weddings, tea parties, galas and corporate seminars. As her sewing and design skills improved, she felt confident enough to put her work on social media and create StitchedByZan. The brand specializes in African print fabrics and it has revealed that it plans to officially launch the brand later in the year.

Currently, the self-taught designer has five people on her team, including her models. She added that they not only produce eye-catching outfits but also accessories such as earrings, crowns and bags. “I really like the design because it gives me an idea of ​​my own style. I design whatever comes to mind and the result is always beautiful. Sewing makes my soul happy, I love it. It’s my life.”

The entrepreneur said she plans to host a women’s empowerment conference alongside the launch of her business to encourage and motivate other women in Roodepoort. She plans to use her story as an example for these women. “I want them to do something in their lives to put food on the table for families, especially the unemployed.” And what a great story it will be.