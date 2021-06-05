Men’s swimwear is my best summer outfit style secret

While I’m just as excited as the next New Yorker when summer finally graces us with her presence, I’m also keenly aware that for most of June, July and August the temperatures will only be slightly cooler. in the heatwave. This means that while I would love to trot around town in my cute new maxi knit dress or high waisted denim cuts, most of the time I’m more concerned with not sweating through the fabric while waiting for the train. G rather than looking cute 100% of the time. But that doesn’t mean that I want to give up my sartorial senses completely, on the contrary, it forced me to be more creative with my summer wardrobe in order to stay comfortable. And over the past 12 months, I’ve discovered what could be my most ingenious addition to my collection of summer basics: men’s swimwear.

Listen to me on this. Long shorts have a moment, with every brand from Khaite and Proenza Schouler to Tibi and Peter Do debuting with variations for spring and summer. These styles, in linen, denim, leather and more, are all fabulous and deserve a place in your wardrobe (if you can afford it) but I’m hesitant to invest in pieces that could go out of style in a few seasons (case to the point: the return of low-rise denim). Instead, I’m looking for a low-stakes addition to my outfit line, and found it in the men’s swim section.

I’m already a frequent visitor to the male side of the store, whether it’s buying vintage or ready-to-wear, and once you know your measurements, especially your waist and crotch, you might find that choosing styles that suit you is not that difficult compared to women’s clothing. But men’s swimwear (like women’s swimwear) also tend to have a plethora of printed options that can make ardent fans of Christopher John Rogers and Dries Van Noten scream with pleasure, and all for a fraction. Cost. So if you’re curious to try out this outrageous neon or floral trend, swim shorts might be the perfect way to start without making a huge investment on your part.

In addition, the majority of swimwear has an elastic waist, which is ideal for women who want to wear either a high waist style that you can still breathe, or a low cut that doesn’t cut your hips, and a more fit. spacious leg, which is much more comfortable when walking on a concrete slab in boiling temperatures. All you have to do is flip the shorts over, take a pair of scissors from the mesh lining and here is, a pair of airy long shorts that probably cost less than your Friday night drinks with friends. I wear my favorite styles with everything from a vintage tee to a cropped top, plus a chunky sandal or pair of sneakers (and loads of gold jewelry).

So if you are looking for a summer outfit that you haven’t seen on social media yet, may I suggest you take a stroll (virtually or not) through the men’s section of your retailer. favorite swimwear. You might be pleasantly surprised at what you find.

This is the perfect opportunity to play with prints in your summer wardrobe. Don’t be afraid to snag a few styles that allow you to experiment with unexpected patterns and color combinations.

Your collection of white t-shirts and tank tops could use a bright, colorful background to add a bit of summer intrigue. Add mules for an elevated kick.

You can never have too many basics for summer, and men’s swimwear offers plenty of options for a range of style sensibilities. I like to wear mine with a shiny Hawaiian shirt and chunky chain necklaces.