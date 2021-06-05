5 best costume stores in Philadelphia 🥇

Fashion
- Costume Corner, Inc. has provided high quality costumes and other formal wear for over 50 years
- Shop Secrets & More offers innovative designs with functional fashion
- Suitsupply leader in the costume making industry with a pioneering spirit of contagious energy
- Boyds Philadelphia luxurious selections of clothing for men and women
- Bank Jos A. has supplied a huge collection of men’s clothing since 1905
Costume Corner, Inc.
Costume Corner, Inc.has been providing high quality costumes and other formal wear for over 50 years. These are selections of men’s clothing and accessories to choose from. There are expert tailors who personalize the costumes. In addition, they use a large selection of fabrics for their products. There are also featured models that are uniquely theirs. They are constantly offering new products.
Their inventory includes suits, shirts and pants. Plus, there are ties and hats to complete the look. Their products are comfortable and durable. It can adapt to any occasion men attend.
Products:
costume shops
LOCATION:
Address: 302 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Telephone: (215) 922-4639
Website: suitcornerplus.com
COMMENTS:
Top notch haberdashery, good customer service Rome, one of the staff there always ready to lend a hand, the Satoric gentleman in question deserves a really big raise. Drew davis
Suitsupply
Suitsupply leader in the costume making industry with a pioneering spirit of contagious energy. They put their new ideas into practice. This can be seen in their constantly new costume collections. In addition, they offer fast and efficient services. Their products and series are also personalized to the customer. The selections reflect their know-how and their commitment to excellence.
Their products include shirts, kinits, and costumes. In addition, there are selections of tuxedos, coats and jackets. They welcome customers by appointment or by appointment. They guarantee a great shopping experience with them.
Products:
costume store
LOCATION:
Address: 1601 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Telephone: (215) 383-1500
Website: suitsupply.com/en-us/men
COMMENTS:
Really great experience, they immediately helped me get in shape for a last minute wedding outfit. Highly recommend. Derek Rodenbeck
Boyds Philadelphia
Boyds Philadelphia luxurious selections of clothing for men and women. The store lists new collections like luxury sportswear and contemporary menswear. Their expert tailors offer comfortable and elegant outfits. in addition, their 80 years of experience have offered them various opportunities. They guarantee the satisfaction of their customers with their products and services.
Their inventory includes women’s outerwear, dresses and handbags. There are men’s sweaters, pants and accessories. They also have selections of polo shirts, sports shirts and t-shirts.
Products:
costume shops
LOCATION:
Address: 1818 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Telephone: (215) 564-9000
Website: boydsphila.com
COMMENTS:
It is a real pleasure to shop in Boyds because I live in a small town in Alabama. The service is friendly and helpful without being intrusive. The merchandise is easy to buy and I was fortunate to have a sales person by the name of Marina who is super nice and knowledgeable about brands and fits. I will definitely stay there again every time I am in Philly! BTW, I’m glad Boyds is up and running again !!!! Kristine fitts
Indochinese
Indochinesepersonalized men’s clothing crates with endless customization options. They have created a superior alternative to ready-to-wear options. The selections cover a wide range of designs and color palettes. In addition, there are over 50 exhibition halls across the region. They offer hassle free transactions. The staff also help the customer find the best acrobatic products for them.
Jumpsuits can be customized to have special lapels, monograms and linings. In addition, there are selections of blazers, chinos, shirts, custom suits and overcoats. They also offer accessories such as ties and cufflinks.
Products:
costume store
LOCATION:
Address: 1718 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Telephone: (215) 665-1002
Website: indochino.com/showroom/philadelphia
COMMENTS:
What a great experience! I went for the measurements and to see the fabrics and patterns in person. I had the chance to work with Eric who explained everything to me from top to bottom. I had never been measured for a suit before, so it was a new experience, and he did an amazing job. I highly recommend it ! Bradley Whittemore
Bank Jos A.
Bank Jos A.has supplied a huge collection of men’s clothing since 1905. The ship has been recognized for providing quality suits and other formal wear. There is also a huge selection of classic style men’s clothing and accessories. In addition, their products are offered in rounds of 20 to 30 percent compared to their competitors. They guarantee the highest level of expertise in men’s clothing. There are also exclusive lines like Signature Gold and 1905.
Their inventory includes sports jackets, blazers and casual jackets. In addition, there are separate suits, tuxedos and boys’ suits. There are also shoe options such as brogues, boots, and sneakers.
Products:
costume shops
LOCATION:
Address: 1650 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Phone: (215) 563-5990
Website: josbank.com/store-locator/philadelphia-pa-2
COMMENTS:
Very friendly and thorough staff. Happy to have decided to put on my tuxedo and my alterations! Definitely will be back. Barry F.
