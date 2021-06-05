Five ways to embrace sustainable fashion





The United Nations has designated June 5 as World Environment Day to raise awareness of the environment. Like last year, we celebrate this day locked in our homes, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and following the lockdown. We have to use this time and observe our consumption habits and what impact it has on the environment. The COVID-19 pandemic is both a revelation and an alarm to adapt an environmentally friendly lifestyle to sustainable development in a timely manner. Speaking of lifestyle, fashion is an integral part of it. Recently, fashion enthusiasts are taking a mindful approach during lockdown and opting for traditional techniques and materials. On the occasion of World Environment Day 2021, here are the best practices for adopting sustainable fashion: Reduce Reuse and Recycle About 90% of clothes can be recycled. To take a step towards sustainable development, you have to practice the three Rs wisely. We need to work to reduce the waste that goes to landfills. Clothes should be reused over and over again until they get old. Even old clothes can be used for other purposes, like cleaning clothes. Clothing can also be recycled, which will extract raw materials. These raw materials can be used to create new fabrics. Local products To reduce the carbon footprint, you have to opt for local products. It also creates jobs for small sellers. Not all major brands are climate friendly and pollution is created on a larger scale to make clothes. Stop buying too much Buying a lot of clothes, wearing them a few times and throwing them away does not serve the goal of sustainable development. Avoid synthetic Avoiding synthetics as much as possible is one of the best ways to practice sustainable fashion. Make the right choice We must excise the power of being a consumer with wisdom and prudence. Emphasis should be placed on purchasing clothing made from organic fabrics and natural dyes. Some brands have introduced an Ayurgan craft collection entirely based on Ayurvedic principles. It is also suggested to buy clothes made of green fibers like salmon leather or rice husks. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

