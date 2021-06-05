National Trail School Board discusses facility improvements, preschool transportation and dress code changes

NEW PARIS – School board members and administrators from the local National Trail school district discussed an ongoing project to improve air quality and reduce energy use in school facilities during their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday 25 May.

Facilities Manager Brian Smith briefed the board on the project, which includes upgrades to the school’s HVAC systems to combat viruses, mold and bacteria and flat-screen LED lighting that will reduce one third of the installation’s electricity consumption.

Lighting upgrades are “90 percent” done, according to Smith, while difficulties in the supply chain have caused delays in upgrading the school’s heating and air conditioning system.

The high school office, boardroom and elevator will also benefit from improvements, according to Superintendent Bob Fischer. The improvements will be paid for using a combination of capital improvement funds and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Assistance (ESSER) funds provided by the federal government as part of its ongoing efforts to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

The funds are available for two years, according to Fischer, and can be used for the coordination of the COVID-19 response between school districts and public health departments; provide principals and other school administrators with the necessary resources to meet the needs of their individual schools; and activities to meet the needs of low-income students, children with disabilities, homeless students and youth in foster care.

The funds can also be used for sanitation training and efforts to minimize the spread of infectious diseases; purchase disinfection and cleaning products; planning and coordination during long-term school closures; and repairs and upgrades to facilities that reduce the risk of virus transmission by improving air quality, according to Fischer.

Preschool transportation

Fischer also plans to use the funds to help transport National Trail District students attending preble County Education Services Center kindergarten in Eaton, saying transportation difficulties currently prevent some students from there. assist.

“We have to find ways to help children overcome these barriers,” said Fischer.

Fischer also presented plans to improve the school’s telephone and intercom system, which is over 20 years old and currently does not allow communication in some areas.

“We are very careful that we make as much money out of it as possible,” said Fischer of efforts to maximize the benefits of ESSER funds.

Changes to the manual

College principal Jen Couch briefed the board on revisions to the student handbook, including efforts to incorporate staff and student feedback and coordinate with the high school to address inconsistencies in the dress code for the school. school.

“With the fashion these days, shorts are getting shorter,” Couch said.

Couch said dress code violations will be handled in private, rather than calling students to the office through the intercom system and potentially causing embarrassment. High school principal Mike Eyler, meanwhile, said it was important that the rules were “consistently enforced” and that students were not penalized for issues beyond their control, such as the inability to replace students. dirty or worn clothes.

Meetings of the National Trail Board of Education are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the High School Media Center.

