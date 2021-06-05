Rutgers men’s basketball welcomes multiple rookies in June

The start of June marks a major milestone in the college basketball recruiting world.

As of this month, in-person recruiting visits are now allowed after a 15-month dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the return of in-person visits, the Scarlet Knights have scheduled several visits for the 2022 and 2023 rookies. Here’s a look at some of the rookies who will be visiting the college in the coming weeks:

PF Dominick Barlow: promotion 2022

NJ Advance Media contributor Adam Zagoria reported that three-star striker Dominick Barlow was the first rookie to visit Rutgers on June 1. The trip was characterized as an unofficial visit.

Barlow, who weighs 68,205 pounds, brings a combination of skill and athleticism rarely seen for players his size. Combined with a marked ability to shoot in basketball, he seems to have no problem handling the ball and initiating the attack on his own, a skill all young players must have these days to succeed at the next level.

Currently, the native of Dumont, NJ has six offers of Pittsburgh, Farleigh Dickinson, Providence, Quinnipiac, Saint Peters and Rutgers. The Knights recently offered a scholarship to Barlow, who received support from Ron Harper Jr. and Cliff Omoruyi on their Instagram pages.

PG Ben Shtolzberg: class of 2022

Following Barlows’ unofficial visit this week, the Scarlet Knights will welcome 2022 class playmaker Ben Shtolzberg on an official visit this weekend, according to at NJ Advance Media. Rutgers officially Free Shtolzberg, which is listed at 63,190 pounds, on April 21.

Shtolzberg can be described as a pure scorer with an ability to score easily at all three levels. Deepening his scoring ability across three levels, he displays excellent footwork while finishing around the basket, has a reverse mid-range jump shot that he confidently enters into and is absolutely out of three-point range. . That’s all before I mention the other awesome part of his playing; her guarding skills. Shtolzberg seems more than comfortable using the pick and roll and distributing the ball among his teammates, making him and his teammates look easy. It’s clear why Steve Pikiell is high on Shtolzberg’s potential.

What stands out with Rutgers is the opportunity for a skilled leader who can create for himself and his teammates on a great program, Shtolzberg mentionned in a recent conversation with Stockrisers Jake Weingarten. Plus, (Steve Pikiell) has really elevated the program since he’s been here, which says a lot about the culture and identity of the team.

Rutgers won’t be alone in the race for the rising star in the 2022 category. The Northridge, Calif. Native holds offerings from several other schools, including rivals Big Ten Northwestern and Nebraska.

G Jahnathan Lamothe: class of 2023

On June 9, the Scarlet Knights will welcome top 50 rookies Jahnathan Lamothe, a very talented combo guard from Baltimore, MD, who is a member of the 2023 class, according to to Jake Weingarten.

Similar to other rookies who will be visiting Piscataway this month, Lamothe has limited available films from last season due to the pandemic. Despite this, by analyzing the images available on Lamothe, it is easy to understand why Lamothe is on Steve Pikiells’ radar. Listed at 64,180lb, he’s already an excellent height for the job with room to grow. With his size, he shows an ability to make big plays on the defensive end as well as provide quick plays to give his team scoring opportunities, which is well known to be of great value to a coach like Pikiell.

Rutgers officially offered Lamothe a scholarship last September, join schools like Pittsburgh, Creighton and Seton Hall.

G Dasonte Bowen: class of 2022

The buzz is big for Dasonte Bowen, a talented four-star goalie from Massachusetts who has collected offers from major programs such as Iowa, Maryland and USC. Rutgers Free Bowen scholarship in October 2019.

Like Lamothe, it is not clear whether Bowen may not have been able to play basketball this winter since there is little to no film about him from last season. However, taking a look at his playing from clips from a few seasons ago, it’s clear why Bowen is a wanted rookie. Listed at 63, he has the size, speed and quickness to make an impact at any level he wants. In addition to his natural gifts, he also appears to have well-honed playmaking skills, easily setting up teammates for fairways and punches and three pointers.

The Scarlet Knights will host Bowen on an official visit this month, through Dushawn London from 247sports.

G Chas Kelley: class of 2022, F Isaiah Miranda: class of 2023

In April, Steve Pikiell and his team offered scholarships to two applicants from the Phelps School in Malvern, PA; 2022 goalkeeper Chas Kelley and 2023 forward Isaiah Miranda.

Starting with Kelley, the 65 Houston, TX native offers a good size for his role, as well as an impressive array of playing skills for a player his age. He also uses his size to his advantage, often making impressive passes on smaller defenders to open up his teammates. Based on his Highlight Tape, he seems to have a solid jumping shot to go along with his game-making abilities.

According to At NJ Advance Media, Kelley is expected to pay an unofficial visit to Rutgers between June 8 and 11.

As for Miranda, he is perhaps the most unique prospect of all the players listed in this article.

Standing at 70, the Mirandas game is fully immersed in the modern style of great men play that is so prevalent today. In his highlight strip, there are as many highlights where he took players off the dribble for a three-point pull-up as there are traditional post-ups and dunks. He also uses his incredible size to his advantage, blocking multiple shots and being a complete disruptor on the defensive side. Having two more years in high school, Miranda also has plenty of time to grow as a player before moving to the next level. Players like Miranda have unlimited potential, and if Pikiell and his team can secure a commitment from 2023, the program will be in fantastic shape to move forward.

There is no set date for Miranda’s unofficial visit to Piscataway, but it is expected to take place in June, as reported by Matt Agnoli of 247sports. Other notable schools to offer on Miranda include Seton Hall and Virginia Tech.

The return to in-person recruiting signals a long-awaited return to normalcy in the world of college basketball. Although the rise of the transfer portal has dramatically changed the landscape of sport, recruiting will always play a vital role in creating a successful and sustainable program. Recruiting not always top ranked players, but good players, has been the backbone of Steve Pikiells’ success during his five years at Piscataway. Just look at players like Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr., Myles Johnson, and Caleb McConnell. If Pikiell is to replicate last season’s success for years to come, recruiting will always be absolutely vital.