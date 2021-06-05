Tennessee wins dramatic fashion, thanks to Walk-Off Grand Slam

As the crowds poured into Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday night, you could tell it would be an electric atmosphere. No one expected what would happen in the 9th, maybe other than the Tennessee roster.

The game got off to an interesting start for the Vols, as Wright State had a 2-run homerun in the 1st inning to give them a 2-0 lead. As for starting pitcher Chad Dallas, he continued to fight and try to keep the Vols off a lot of traffic jams, which he did until the 5th inning.

Tennessee fought back in the second inning, as Luke Lipcius hit a rocket along the straight field line which cleared the wall and Tennessee was back, down 2-1. The Vols would end up being the aggressive team in the 3rd inning, as Connor Pavolony hit a 2 run homerun in right field and Max Ferguson backed him up with his own homerun. Thanks to an RBI double from Lipcius, Tennessee led 5-2, before the 4th inning.

But for Wright State, they just kept hanging around, making a run in the 4th and 5th innings, thanks to the deep ball. That’s when things started to change and State started to pick up steam, even though they were still down 5-4.

Tennessee continued to put themselves in difficult situations all night, particularly leaving runners on the bases, which they finished the night with six. As Sean Hunley came in to replace Dallas, he settled in for a bit until Wright State hit solid ground in 7th. Sitting at a 2-1 count, Hunley threw a fastball that was destroyed down center left for a 3-run homerun for State, giving them a 7-5 lead. At that moment, you could feel the air coming out of the stadium.

Wright State wasn’t done, especially from a home run standpoint. A 2-out circuit in the 8th inning gave them an 8-5 lead and the Tennessee fans were expecting to come back at noon on Saturday to watch their Flights, at least a few of them. Wright State had 7 HR in 7 innings, scoring six unanswered runs and putting Flights on life support.

If there’s one thing you can’t do against Tennessee this season, it’s think it’s done before the final outing. As we’ve seen before, the Arkansas game comes to the minds of fans. Could the Flights really succeed again, especially after a difficult end to the game where nothing was happening on the bases.

It started with a single from Pavolony, followed by a single from Max Ferguson in the middle. Tennessee had two runners, with 1 out. Jake Rucker approached the plate looking to tie things up or at least drive a few races to close the gap. Well, on a 3-1 count he walked and the ground was loaded for Drew Gilbert.

Now imagine over 4,000 fans screaming at the top of their lungs, clinging to hope that Gilbert could somehow bring this team closer in the box score. It was a 0-1 count and Lindsey Nelson Stadium was about to explode like you’ve never heard it before. Gilbert hit the ball so hard that there was absolutely no doubt what we had just witnessed. Tennessee had done it again, yet another win on foot at a crucial time. This time he came into an NCAA regional and past a rabid fan base who was desperate to feel that thrill of something powerful going on.

DRAWING GILBERT !!!! GOOD EVENING !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/eyjGUvevU0 – Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 5, 2021

It was utter chaos on the part of Tennessee players and fans dying for a moment like tonight. Not only did the Vols prevent a playoff game, but they defeated a team that had no reason to be a seeded 4 in their class.

It was one of the craziest endings of a Tennessee sporting event that you will see and ever see again. The Vols felt the sheer energy of thousands of rabid fans as Drew Gilbert finished third and walked home, to cap off an incredible comeback.

In the famous words of a legendary Tennessee broadcaster, you could easily sum up tonight’s ending in one sentence.

“The reign of the pandemonium”.

Images courtesy of Tennessee Athletics