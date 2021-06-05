Fashion
Tennessee wins dramatic fashion, thanks to Walk-Off Grand Slam
As the crowds poured into Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday night, you could tell it would be an electric atmosphere. No one expected what would happen in the 9th, maybe other than the Tennessee roster.
The game got off to an interesting start for the Vols, as Wright State had a 2-run homerun in the 1st inning to give them a 2-0 lead. As for starting pitcher Chad Dallas, he continued to fight and try to keep the Vols off a lot of traffic jams, which he did until the 5th inning.
Tennessee fought back in the second inning, as Luke Lipcius hit a rocket along the straight field line which cleared the wall and Tennessee was back, down 2-1. The Vols would end up being the aggressive team in the 3rd inning, as Connor Pavolony hit a 2 run homerun in right field and Max Ferguson backed him up with his own homerun. Thanks to an RBI double from Lipcius, Tennessee led 5-2, before the 4th inning.
But for Wright State, they just kept hanging around, making a run in the 4th and 5th innings, thanks to the deep ball. That’s when things started to change and State started to pick up steam, even though they were still down 5-4.
Tennessee continued to put themselves in difficult situations all night, particularly leaving runners on the bases, which they finished the night with six. As Sean Hunley came in to replace Dallas, he settled in for a bit until Wright State hit solid ground in 7th. Sitting at a 2-1 count, Hunley threw a fastball that was destroyed down center left for a 3-run homerun for State, giving them a 7-5 lead. At that moment, you could feel the air coming out of the stadium.
Wright State wasn’t done, especially from a home run standpoint. A 2-out circuit in the 8th inning gave them an 8-5 lead and the Tennessee fans were expecting to come back at noon on Saturday to watch their Flights, at least a few of them. Wright State had 7 HR in 7 innings, scoring six unanswered runs and putting Flights on life support.
If there’s one thing you can’t do against Tennessee this season, it’s think it’s done before the final outing. As we’ve seen before, the Arkansas game comes to the minds of fans. Could the Flights really succeed again, especially after a difficult end to the game where nothing was happening on the bases.
It started with a single from Pavolony, followed by a single from Max Ferguson in the middle. Tennessee had two runners, with 1 out. Jake Rucker approached the plate looking to tie things up or at least drive a few races to close the gap. Well, on a 3-1 count he walked and the ground was loaded for Drew Gilbert.
Now imagine over 4,000 fans screaming at the top of their lungs, clinging to hope that Gilbert could somehow bring this team closer in the box score. It was a 0-1 count and Lindsey Nelson Stadium was about to explode like you’ve never heard it before. Gilbert hit the ball so hard that there was absolutely no doubt what we had just witnessed. Tennessee had done it again, yet another win on foot at a crucial time. This time he came into an NCAA regional and past a rabid fan base who was desperate to feel that thrill of something powerful going on.
DRAWING GILBERT !!!!
GOOD EVENING !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/eyjGUvevU0
– Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 5, 2021
It was utter chaos on the part of Tennessee players and fans dying for a moment like tonight. Not only did the Vols prevent a playoff game, but they defeated a team that had no reason to be a seeded 4 in their class.
It was one of the craziest endings of a Tennessee sporting event that you will see and ever see again. The Vols felt the sheer energy of thousands of rabid fans as Drew Gilbert finished third and walked home, to cap off an incredible comeback.
In the famous words of a legendary Tennessee broadcaster, you could easily sum up tonight’s ending in one sentence.
“The reign of the pandemonium”.
Images courtesy of Tennessee Athletics
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]