Fashion
Diana’s wedding dress is the star of the royal fashion show
A dress and jacket that Princess Diana changed on her wedding day by designer David Sassoon, on display.
(PA)
In a video of the exhibit, Elizabeth Emanuel recalled that Diana called her to ask her and David to make the dress.
“It was one of those weird times when you know your life will never be the same again,” she said.
The exhibition, which runs until January 2, chronicles some of the hard work behind the dress, with photographs of the seamstresses as well as the keys to the safe where it was safely stored overnight.
The exhibit also highlights Diana’s growing sense of personal style and its evolution from feminine flourishes to more elegant and impactful outfits.
With her wedding dress, “she really let us do it,” Emanuel said.
But another designer she had a close relationship with, David Sassoon, loaned organizers archival documents that show she’s getting more involved.
She scribbled a comment on one design: “This in dark blue please” and in a handwritten letter, she asked for a dress pattern to be changed.
In another video, Sassoon said Diana was “very shy” when they first met, but later became “very handy in picking out exactly what she wanted.”
She “understood what the public wanted from the clothes she wore,” he said, noting that she “liked to break the rules”, often without wearing gloves or a hat, as royal protocol required. .
Her sons, Princes William and Harry, loaned Diana’s wedding and departure dresses to the exhibit.
The creators said they were unsure if the couple would be in attendance.
Diana would have turned 60 on July 1, and Harry and William are set to unveil a long-awaited statue of her in a Kensington Palace garden.
The exhibit comes as the princes recently spoke more about their mother’s pain at the end of her marriage and their sense of her legacy.
The popular drama series The crown also recreated some of her most famous outfits.
“I think her style is celebrated again,” Storey, the curator, told AFP.
“I think his promotion (of) and his work for UK fashion designers is a really important story.”
The exhibition also explores the long-standing relationship between designer Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth II.
The son of London pub owners, Hartnell began designing for the Queen Mother in the 1930s.
During World War II, she insisted on dressing to visit bombed Londoners, Hartnell biographer Michael Pick said in a video.
She would never wear dark black or “unlucky” green, he said.
Hartnell then made Elizabeth’s wedding and coronation gowns and the exhibit shows letters of appreciation she sent him.
The most overtly sexy dress in the show belonged to Princess Margaret and was made for a costume ball in 1964 by stage designer Oliver Messel.
With its low-cut bodice trimmed with gold brocade, the dress was inspired by Georgian-era fashion.
Princess Margaret was married to Messel’s nephew, Antony Armstrong-Jones. After Messel’s death in 1978, Princess Margaret kept her archives at Kensington Palace, showing their close relationship.
