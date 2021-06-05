



It’s hard to think of Mary-Kate Olsen without thinking of her twin sister, Ashley Olsen as well, and of course the reverse is also true. While the couple are, of course, individuals and have different temperaments, their similarities and mutual interests encourage many fans to view them as a unit. This was especially true when they were younger and entrenched in the entertainment industry. In the early years of their acting careers, the sisters did not make plans without each other. In addition, they were marketed as a whole and even dressed in identical outfits and accessories. Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen | Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Whether on screen or at events, it was not uncommon for Mary-Kate and Ashley to be dressed in similar or even identical outfits. Often the only thing that set the twins apart from each other was the color of the outfit they wore. This trend continued until the sisters were in their early teens. But even though Mary-Kate and Ashley wore almost identical looks, they still argued over who should wear what. In a conversation in 2009 with Magazine interview, Mary-Kate hilariously recalled the arguments she and her sister had. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen had to dress the same until they were teenagers “Well, until the age of 13 or 14, if my sister and I made an appearance, we would wear the same outfit,” Mary-Kate explained. “It would be the same dress and we will fight over who wears it in red and who wears it in black. It was obviously for work. The twins may have dressed the same for marketing purposes, but they always had a very unique sense of style. While Ashley preferred an oversized look, Mary-Kate was drawn to a more fitted aesthetic. RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Lives On This Advice Her Sisters Mary-Kate & Ashley Taught Her “But since I can remember we’ve dressed completely differently,” continued Mary-Kate. “Ashley wore really baggy clothes and shoes that were too big for her, and I think my first favorite item of clothing was spandex shorts with fringes! Leopard and white spandex. Ashley was more into flowers and looser clothes. So, I guess things don’t change that much. Because they were always dressed the same, Mary-Kate even remembers the very first time they were allowed to dress differently. It was in 2003 that the sisters launched their individual looks for the premiere of Charlies Angels: Full throttle. Fashionistas have always had different styles “For the first time, I chose to wear this Zandra Rhodes dress – I have now collected a lot of her pieces – and put a diamond butterfly brooch in my hair. You know, it’s always one of my favorite looks, ”recalls Mary-Kate.“ But I think it started at an age when it was normal for Ashley and I to be different. It was always about pleasing our audience and making that connection between seeing ourselves in person, but doing it in a fashionable way… or trying it out anyway. RELATED: Elizabeth Olsen Considered Taking a Different Name to Distance herself from Her Sisters We’re sure Mary-Kate and Ashley fans appreciate how they’ve both developed their own sense of style over the years. Additionally, their different aesthetic preferences likely contribute to the success of their clothing brands. The sisters have become fashion trendsetters, and we’re sure fans are interested to see how they continue to express their style individually and collectively.







