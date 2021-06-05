Sole Mates: Bling Empire’s Jaime Xie on Nike Zoom MMW 4

When first announced in early 2021, the Netflix series Empire bling positioned itself as a Sell ​​the sunset meets Crazy Rich Asians hybrid. But beyond glamorous lifestyles, million dollar jewelry, and parties, the heroes of the show have become stars in their own right – and nothing more than Jaime Xie. While the Netflix show may have put Xie in the spotlight, the 22-year-old fashion entrepreneur, tech heiress, model, socialite and TV star has forged a path beyond her born wealth.

It’s easy to put Xie in a box: still an influencer with branded offerings and a good photographer. But she is marked by an air of humility and a new love of sneaker culture.

In the latest HYPEBEASTs unique companions episode, Xie talks about her love of fashion, opening her eyes to the world of sneakers, and being a woman in the sneaker community.





HYPEBEAST: What brought you into fashion?

Jaime Xie: I have loved fashion for as long as I can remember. No one in my family is really into fashion except my grandfather, whom I never had the chance to meet because he passed away when I was two. My mom thinks that’s where I got my fashion gene from. I started out shopping, but [I realized] I had a good eye for putting together outfits and things like that. I wore uniforms to school so didn’t get a chance to really wear or show off the things I wanted – in school on free dress days the teachers, friends, and peers all knew that I loved fashion, so I would do anything for it. Everyone around me always knew that I would end up doing something in the fashion industry, and I would always play dress up [with my moms clothes] when I was younger.

however, [when I was younger], I was concentrating on horses and horseback riding. I rode horses competitively and went to all competitions. I even went from regular high school to Stanfords Online School because I traveled so much for competitions all over the United States and Europe. But I realized that I didn’t want to make horses for a career, so I decided to explore fashion and found out that I liked it more than horses, that’s what I had to do. .

So once you found your calling, was that when shoes started to be a part of your life?

The first sneakers I saw that really caught my eye were on my Instagram Explore page, they were Nike ISPA Road Warriors – those with the split toe. When I find something different it leads me down a rabbit hole looking at all the other stuff and I become obsessed, that’s how it all started.





I had no idea people were so creative with sneakers. Before I started to discover all these sneakers I was getting cool [pairs] from Valentino, really bulky, then I downloaded StockX and GOAT and became engrossed in browsing there.

What’s your take on women and sneakers, and the fact that the scene is so buzzing with a male-centric streetwear presence? As a woman who discovered sneakers more recently, what have you been through?

I was a little sad to see that all sizes are for men! Why are there no women’s and men’s sizes? My friend Jean had to help me convert it to what I would be in men’s sizes to get it right. I was thinking, why can’t these not be for women too? I would say that as many women are interested in it as men. I used to be interested in Prada sneakers but had no idea how the size worked and it was too complicated so I was like whatever! I wish they would list the women’s sizes as well.

The Nike ISPA Road Warrior you mentioned earlier features a tabi toe, which comes from the Maison Margielas heels that were originally for women and, of course, 15th century Japan, throughout the Edo period. Interestingly, the Nike ISPA Road Warrior is selling despite its alleged feminine properties – were you drawn to its history, design, or something else?

I was drawn to the look of the bottom of the shoe, and didn’t realize the toe was split until I saw another photo and thought to myself, this is interesting and great cool ! I love the straps that go through the front with the buckle, I love the large space on the sidewall, the circular tube things too. And then there’s Matthew Williams’ one.





Yes, pair of MMWs. It’s a continuation if you will.

I really like [the Nike Zoom MMW 4] also, it is easier to match things because of the colors. I loved the way the sole looks like a sort of treadmill, and the silver – I love the metallics! I think metallics are so easy to pair with looks. I love chunky platform sneakers.

I am 58 years old, but my family is quite large. My dad is 65, I always wished I was a little taller because of it but growing up I was a picky eater so my mom says that’s why I’m not that tall! That’s why I’ve always loved heels, so when it comes to sneakers, I like the ones with a big, chunky platform compared to flat sneakers.

Has the Matthew Williams pair changed your outlook on sneakers?

It’s a must have pair of shoes now. My old benchmark was the Prada Cloudburst Thunder, I still love it, but it’s a pure white sneaker (so they go with everything) once you’ve worn them right. [As for the Nike Zoom MMW 4] I got them after ISPA, but have worn them four or five times already – which doesn’t seem like a lot – but have only worn ISPA twice. This MMW goes with a lot, it’s super versatile but different.

Do you follow Matthew Williams at Givenchy?

I love it at Givenchy! Riccardo for Givenchy was more feminine, more wearable for people my mother’s age – I prefer Riccardo for Burberry. But for Givenchy, I don’t think I ever bought a piece, but for Williams, he made it cooler, bolder, so much more fun, I love the colors and textures. It is aimed more at people in fashion, [as opposed to] an older generation.





Have you seen his signature sneaker? The Giv 1?

No, I haven’t seen that!

It could be a lot of fun then. What are your thoughts? – that’s big, it’s Matthew Williams.

I don’t think it compares to the Nike sneakers he made. This one is more He reminds me that I do not know? Black with the light green sole? Colors put me off, I’m not a big fan of colors. It sounds very confusing to me. There’s a really cool pair of heels that just popped up with three toes, they’re pretty cool!

Speaking of other cool shoes, can I whatsapp you? I’m waiting for this girl [Safa Sahin, Balmain Head of Sneaker Design] to make them, she makes custom orders of the shoes she makes.

It is a clear indication of your level of taste. With all of this in mind, how do you plan to continue exploring the world of footwear?





What I love about sneakers is that there are so many ways people embrace them. The ones I just sent you – Safa Sahins – I love to see fashion and shoes as art, the way designers express their creativity, and I love seeing what’s out there and all the crazy things people come up with. . It’s so interesting and fascinating to me – that’s what I’ve loved about fashion from day one, all the different talents and follies.

Now that you find a love for sneakers, will you continue to invest in this or will it pass?

No, of course. I would even buy a bunch of them and not necessarily wear them often, but it’s become something I want to collect.

Have you succumbed to the hype?

I am still excited. I don’t get over things, I just like to be at them – what comes out? What intrigues me?