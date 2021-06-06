The most cheesy ring outfit in professional wrestling history





The New Day – Power Rangers Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods may not have Big E by their side in their final team games as their “third wheel” continues their solo career, but that hasn’t stopped them from showing their love of everything. who is geek with their tribute to the White and Green Rangers of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. As fans of the show know, these two Rangers are actually one, as the power was wielded by Tommy Oliver. The New Day weren’t afraid to bring their love of geek culture to the ring and this is definitely one of their best looks to date. previousfollowing The New Day – Dragon Ball Z (Photo: WWE) Worn as part of WrestleMania 32, the New Day virtually kicked off the anime being included in the world of professional wrestling by sporting Saiyan armor worn by Vegeta, Nappa, Raditz and the inhabitants of planet Vegeta from Dragon ball z. These outfits are certainly one of the most well-known pieces of clothing the New Day has worn to date, and still remain a fan favorite not just for the trio, but for professional wrestling in general. previousfollowing Ricochet – My Hero Academia’s All Might (Photo: WWE) WWE’s Ricochet didn’t shy away from talking about his love for the anime, especially the My Hero Academia series with his All Might gear. Disguised as a symbol of peace for the Crown Jewel event in 2019, it’s clear that the high-flying superstar is definitely taking inspiration from the number one hero in the anime world created by Kohei Horikoshi. previousfollowing Pentagon Jr – The Joker Are you ready????? Tonight @AEW #pentajoker pic.twitter.com/0IZUBpU1N8 – PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) May 31, 2021 Pentagon Jr. is one of the top wrestlers on the All Elite Wrestling roster, performing dizzying attacks after his Lucha Underground career alongside Fenix, and the company’s latest event saw the masked brawler change his appearance. normal to look a lot more like the clown prince of crime. The Pentagon might not be as crazy as the Joker, but its brutality in the ring certainly matches up with the most notorious Batman villain. previousfollowing Seth Rollins – The X-Men (Photo: WWE) Sporting an outfit to honor Marvel’s Mightiest Mutants during WWE’s Extreme Rules in 2019, Smackdown Savior Seth Rollins showed his love for the X-Men with a costume that appears to have been ripped straight from the pages of the race. of Grant Morrison in the Superhero Team. Much like The New Day, this isn’t the only outfit Rollins wore to honor comic book characters, having also sported vests designed to look like the Mad Titan Thanos and Avengers gear in Endgame. previousfollowing Finn Balor – Marvel’s Carnage (Photo: WWE) Finn Balor’s “Demon” days may be behind him, but many fans will never forget when he dives into the comic book world, specifically with a set of makeup outfits honoring Spider-Man, Venom and the insidious Carnage. With Venom: Let There Be Carnage set to hit theaters later this year, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if Balor decided to dust off the makeup kit and resume the appearance of a symbiote, especially the one surrounding Cletus Kassady. previousfollowing Rey Mysterio Jr – Batman (Photo: WWE and DC Comics) This year, WWE WresleMania Backlash saw Rey Mysterio Jr sport an outfit that not only honored the Dark Knight, but picked up a page from his blue and gray costume that was made famous in the pages of DC Comics. This isn’t the first time Mysterio has decided to don the Batman outfit, with an appearance in 2016. As Mysterio seems to pass his legacy down to his son Dominik, the father and son team recently won the Tag Team Championship. , it will be interesting to see if Rey’s son also wears an outfit that resembles that of Gotham’s Protector. previous







