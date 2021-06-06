Teen entrepreneur launches Chandler Fashion Center





Milayna Jones is looking forward to her freshman year at Hamilton High School in Chandler this fall. By then, the 15-year-old will be busy running her own business at Chandler Fashion Center. The Ice Therapist is a brainchild of Jones who has been growing his business since early 2021. The apple does not fall far from the tree like Milaynas’ father, Jones tank top is also a local entrepreneur and busy film actress and her mother Nicole Jones also owns her own business, Total health by Nicole. READ ALSO: Here are 10 young business leaders to watch in 2021 The young business owner started creating a comprehensive 30-page business plan in April. It took me about a week to assemble it and I worked on it in between classes, said Milayna Jones. This child made her mother and I sit down, had a snack and drinks, presented her business plan to us and asked us for an investment, Tank Jones said. She did her research, had her projections, knew who her competitors were and their numbers! Milaynas’ parents were impressed and encouraged her to present her business plan to the Chandler Fashion Center. Milayna gave her full business presentation to Chandler Fashion Centers Senior Real Estate Director David Moss and Specialty Leasing Director Alex Stalkfleet. I asked David how many times a 15 year old came up with a 30 page business plan, articulated it and asked to open a business there? Tank explained. The answer was, never. Milayna opened her crushed ice business at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, outside the food court next to valet parking. The Ice Therapist, whose motto is It’s Time to Calm Down, will be open Wednesday through Sunday until August 8. Milaynas’ sister Ahlayla Jones and her friend Natasha Hester help prepare and serve the crushed ice treats. The crushed ice selections come in four different sizes with traditional flavor offerings such as pineapple, banana, green apple, and blue raspberry. Milayna has also created other unique flavor combinations such as SpongeBob SquarePants, based on orange and pineapple, and Garfield, based on grape and orange. The first business owner is serious about carving out a place for herself for her business. After the summer, I hope to go out and start selling crushed ice at events, said Milayna.

