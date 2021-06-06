Cush Jumbos’ glamorous Michael Kors dress for televised BAFTAs is a celebration of the industry’s awakening





That’s right, I just made the red carpet, Cush Jumbo tells me, a little giddy with the rush to be at an honest awards show after months of phygital events. Now I’m just sitting on a bench in the hallway before entering to present. Were talking, of course, in the midst of televised BAFTAs, which air from 7pm tonight on BBC One, and The beast must die The star went all out for the occasion, swapping out her loungewear for a floor-sweeping Michael Kors dress. A selection of De Beers and Messika jewelry completed the Jumbos Michael Kors dress. Danny Kasirye / Photographer on www.adbagency.com I’ve always been in the luxury sport vibe: lots of oversized tracksuits and Nike Air Max in different bright colors, the 35-year-old woman The good fight the actress reflects on her style, noting that the pandemic has hardly changed her wardrobe. Normally I’m either in a suit for a job or a full outfit for an event, so when I’m not on duty I want to be comfortable, especially because it’s easier to run after my three year old son. After more than a year away from the red carpet, however, she couldn’t wait to get dressed. My stylist and I went through a few different options, but as soon as I tried the Michael Kors we were both sold. It fits like a glove without any alteration. Plus, I have such a long history of working with Michael Kors that it just felt right. (Notably, she wore a designer ruffle plaid suit to collect her OBE in 2019.) Part of the Fall / Winter 2021 collection studded with supermodel Michael Korss, which also celebrated 40 years of the eponymous creative directors brand, the plunging V-neck dress is made from a sheer bronze black fabric embellished with shards of plexiglass. True to the theme of the Opening Night collection, it is both deeply glamorous and suited to an event which in many ways marks the awakening of the UK television industry. Meanwhile, for Jumbos glam, makeup artist Emma White Turle joined the actor in a sequel at the Ritz to get her ready for the big event. We wanted to highlight her beautiful skin with golden and peachy highlights, and then on her eyes, just add a stain of black kohl in the outer corners and down to the socket, says Turle. Vogue. My three hero products are Lancmé Monsieur Grand Mascara, Lancmé Kohl pencil, and Lancme Teint Idole Blush Stick in Daring Peach. Makeup artist Emma White Turle used a range of Lancme products for Jumbos glam. Danny Kasirye / Photographer on www.adbagency.com In the end, it’s so exciting to go out for the night even if you have to do it without touching people, Jumbo thought with a laugh. There has been such a great mix of comedy and drama on TV this year. I absolutely loved it I can destroy you, and I saw again This country. Plus, it’s great to see such a range of talent celebrated at BAFTAs. Our TV shows are finally starting to reflect what the UK really looks like. And that’s exactly how it should be. Cush Jumbo can currently be seen in The Beast Must Die on Britbox, and will play Hamlet at the Young Vic Theater starting September 25, 2021.

