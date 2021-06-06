Ian Boswell raises awareness in the transgender community in Unbound Gravel’s victory

Ian Boswell crossed the finish line on Saturday to clinch the men’s Unbound Gravel 200 race in dramatic fashion, but when he raised his arms to celebrate, the American also raised awareness in the transgender community with a banner showing the flag of the community on his right arm.

For Boswell, this is a personal matter, as well as a step towards recognizing the rights of trans athletes and the community at large. The former nephew of the WorldTour runners is transgender and although Boswell also wore the armband a few weeks ago during the Rule of Three Gravel Race in Arkansas, it was the first time that a large audience and a large audiences saw him show his support.

“It’s personal to me because my nephew is transgender, but it’s really great that people are asking questions and being aware,” Boswell said. Cycling news the day after his monumental victory.

It wasn’t just the only headband Boswell took to the race. He even took the time to hand out a bunch more at the start to his fellow athletes.

“So when I was handing them out at the start line, they asked me what the flag was, and that’s where this discussion just started in the cycling community. It’s still new to me and my family. , but I think it starts with something as simple as researching and talking to people.

When Boswell raced in Arkansas last month, he made sure to educate himself on issues related to trans athletes, especially after controversial laws regarding trans athletes were passed in the state earlier this year.

“When I went running in Arkansas I tried to do due diligence when it comes to the LGBTQ community because it is not a community that I am not a part of and I consider myself uninformed in regarding the legislation here in Arkansas and the attention that has been put on the cyclocross world championships, ”said Boswell Cycling news.

“It really sparked my interest and rather than having a gut reaction, I spoke to people in the community and asked them what they wanted in terms of how a white man could support them. I reached out to various people involved in the trans community and the LGBTQ community to understand what to do to attend these events, fully aware of the privilege I have to run in states that are making the lives of some families and transgender people so difficult.

“I did a podcast in Arkansas with Molly Cameron, who I have come back with for a long time when it comes to racing in Oregon and she’s building a foundation to really help the cycling community navigate what’s going on. So I have been in regular contact with her and the message has really been that anything can help Awareness helps because this is a problem and a battle that will last a long time, but the journey begins with sharing the message. ”

Boswell won the Unbound Gravel 200 in a two-man sprint against Laurens ten Dam, but the American added that during the race he took a lot of inspiration from the flag as he traveled 200 miles of dirt and gravel roads. .

Winning is obviously a huge moment in his racing career, and arguably his biggest win of any genre on and off-road, but the 30-year-old admits that taking pride in supporting the LGBTQ community and attracting the attention to it is greater than the individual happiness that accompanies victory.

“There were a lot of times I watched the race and saw the flag,” he said. “I was in a privileged position to race and drive when so many people have so many bigger issues in their lives that they have to deal with it. If I can bring awareness or support it honestly means more to me than winning any race. Having spent time with people from the trans community, they have such a challenge and it is such a difficult experience to have. I am both happy and proud to shed light on this community.