Fashion designer Derby returns to golden age of the Rams to inspire new collection

A Derby fashion designer drew on memories of walking the baseball field on Saturday afternoon to announce the launch of his new clothing collection, inspired by the heyday of football in the 1970s.

Karl Shaw, boss of the urban label Mr Shaw, has officially unveiled his latest vintage range, dubbed 75 Collection, which will add a new selection of T-shirts as well as shorts and a windbreaker to the Mr Shaw range.

All of the items pay homage to the iconic blue and white 1970s Rams kit and distinctive three stripe typeface, which debuted on soccer jerseys in the same decade.

Shaw named the collection after the year he was born, but wanted the photoshoot to reflect the glory days of 1970s football and Derby County around the time of his birth, which have endured in the memories , photos and images that are now part of the folklore of the clubs.

Although the stadium is now long gone, the Derbys’ final season kicked off 25 years ago this summer and it was demolished in 2003, Shaw says the spirit of the baseball field lives in the streets and lanes of Normanton and Osmaston that fans used to walk before and after every game.

He rekindled his own memories by revisiting a bridge that brought fans to the tracks and past a mural that still pays homage to Rams a quarter of a century later.

He also led another photoshoot on the new walkway that takes pedestrians down the A52 from Meadow Lane to Chaddesden at Wyvern, which promises to become a well-known match day landmark when fans are once again admitted to inside Pride Park.

He said: I am extremely proud of this new collection because while 1975 is a special year for me, it is also a time of great nostalgia, especially for Derby County fans and anyone who understands the history of the city.

Every aspect of the design relates to that era and as I like to reflect the spirit of each collection in the photoshoot, it made sense to explore the streets around the old baseball field as the walk to the stadium with friends or your dad was a pre-game ritual in itself.

Thousands of fans have had to cross this railway bridge over the years and during the glory days when the biggest clubs in the world came to Baseball Ground.

Shaw, who also runs the Derby Silver Birch Creative design agency, founded Mr Shaw in 2016 and his previous pieces reflected Derby’s nightlife by checking out popular place names such as The Dial, Sadler Gate and The Trinity, to which he also pays homage. at his popular parties in the Reminisce club.

Like its other garments, all garments in the 75 collection are Fair Wear Foundation (FWF) certified and made from premium organic cotton and recycled polyesters.

Earlier this year, Mr. Shaw, whose brand ambassadors include Derby County TV presenter Owen Bradley and former Rams full-back Shane Nicholson, produced a range of clothing in collaboration with Derby Brewing Company, while he was also responsible for supplying designer work clothes to many cities. companies.

Shaw said: I take great pride in calling Derby my home and incorporating its iconic places into my clothing, but the essence of my 75 collection extends beyond the city at a time that many fans of football across the country still regard it with affection.

Even if you haven’t witnessed 1970s football firsthand, there is a reality and a human connection that I think people recognize the game has lost, especially in the days of the big clubs and their cynical plans. for a Super League.

My 75 collection won’t bring that back, and it won’t make Derby a success either, unfortunately, but it’s nice to be able to get into the spirit of the decade or, if you’ve experienced it firsthand, to be able to wear a piece of clothing that reminds you for a while.