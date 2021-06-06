I took the risk of buying these Amazon fashion items Here are my honest reviews

One sleepless night about a month ago, I did what anyone would do when they wake up later than they should with a smartphone in hand: I opened my Amazon app and went to scroll. This time, while I wasn’t aimlessly searching for things I didn’t need with a few encounters on my social calendar, I immediately started looking for affordable products. go out at the top this felt quite special for an evening with friends. After making a few choices, I headed over to the swimwear section looking for some trendy bikinis that could finally give my drab swimwear line some life. Before I fell asleep I had a whole cart full of extra sunglasses and sandals.

As great as the two-day shipping and a huge amount of options may be, experienced shoppers know that shopping for clothes on Amazon can seem like a fluke. Sometimes you get lucky with a multitude of reviews to reference, but other times you have to take the risk and try things for yourself. With the exception of a few items, everything I ended up buying didn’t have a lot of approval. But it’s the fun of shopping, isn’t it? As a Marketplace Editor, I experiment and error on the fly, so I didn’t mind clicking buy for a little fashion experience. Keep scrolling to read my honest reviews and see which posts were successful and which I think missed the mark.

Freckles Mark Aviators

My sunglasses collection is pretty much packed right now, but before you judge, I had good reasons to buy them: I don’t already own a pair like these, and versions of these chunky-rimmed aviators with colored lenses have been littering my Instagram Feed since January. Oh, did I mention they cost less than $ 20? Overall, there really is no downside to these sunglasses. Ever since I bought these trendy aviators, I’ve been wearing them nonstop.

Rating: 5/5

Freckle mark Large Square Aviators in Tinted Yellow ($ 15)

Freckle mark Large Square Aviators in Brown ($ 15)

The story continues

Modegal boneless mesh corset

Part of the reason for my late night shopping spree on Amazon was to find a suitable outlet top for my upcoming nights out. I’ve had my eyes on a corset top for a while now, but I have never been able to bring myself to pay the extra $ 200 they usually buy. This one got rave reviews and, as I later found out, went viral on Tik Tok. Fortunately, the hype is justified. The boning provides support without being too restrictive and the material is substantial. I later compared it to another more expensive corset top, and its construction and fit was virtually identical. I am already drawing on the other colors.

Rating: 5/5

Modegal Boneless mesh corset ($ 26)

Modegal Boneless mesh corset ($ 26)

Modegal Boneless mesh corset ($ 26)

Wrangler Wrancher Dress Jeans

Technically men’s pants, these cowboy “dress jeans” are renowned among publishers as one of those hidden gems of word-of-mouth. After hearing about it for the first time from my fashion friends, the editor of Vogue The laudatory criticism of Liana Satenstein prompted me to finally pull the trigger. As someone relatively new to men’s sizes, I ended up ordering five different sizes until I decided on a decent fit. Gleaning from reviews I once thought I should take a size but didn’t expect the tireless amount of trial and error. Pro tip: You’ll want to take a size 2 to 3 times your corresponding normal size. I desperately wanted to love them, but in the end, I just didn’t like the cut. The waist was entirely too big to fix with even a little styling magic, and the silhouette clearly wasn’t designed with curves in mind. A few perks: I love the anti-wrinkle material and the pleated look, it looked pretty polished and dare I say, The Row-esque? I am tempted to take them to a tailor to see if I can match them to my measurements.

Rating: 2/5

Cowboy Wrancher Dress Jean in Birch ($ 18)

Cowboy Wrancher dress jeans in black ($ 18)

Cowboy Jean Wrancher Dress in Brown ($ 18)

Soly Hux 3 piece swimsuit

If you’re an avid Who What Wear reader, you know we love Soly Hux’s trendy and affordable bikinis. This one fits perfectly with the three-piece swimwear trend we see everywhere, but at a decent lower price point than similar designer versions. What really sold me this costume was the expensive feel: I could easily imagine seeing something like this in a Net-a-Porter or a Shopbop. After doing a thorough wear test I was pleasantly surprised with the material, it didn’t feel thin or brittle. As other Amazon reviews have pointed out, one important thing to consider is that this bikini sizes small. Specifically, the cups were much smaller than expected, so if you are busty you might want to increase the size or ignore this one altogether. If you buy this I found that after removing the molded cups I had more coverage.

Rating: 3/5

Soly Hux Wrap Bikini with Mesh Sarong in Multi Pink ($ 26)

Soly Hux Wrap Bikini with Mesh Sarong in Multi Green ($ 26)

Soly Hux Wrap Bikini with Mesh Sarong in Multi Yellow ($ 26)

Mosanana Tracer Sunglasses

I told you I have an unhealthy obsession with sunglasses. I couldn’t help but add them to my cart after spotting the similarities to a Versace pair that I had on my wishlist all along. The packaging was unexpectedly luxurious and the frames themselves felt heavy despite the price.

Rating: 4/5

Mosanana Tracer Sunglasses in Black ($ 14)

Mosanana Tracer Sunglasses in Tortoise ($ 14)

Wskeisp square toe mules

My first impressions on trying them on, they are surprisingly wide and fit for the feet and could easily pass for a shoe I would expect to pay three times over. Then I immediately added two more colors to my basket (yes I was so excited). These are easily one of my favorite purchases of the bunch, and a certified success for me. From the square toe to the flared heel and croc embossed print, every detail gives this shoe such an elevated feel. Above all, this sandal was extremely comfortable even after walking dozens of blocks over uneven concrete.

Rating: 5/5

Wskeisp Square Toe Mules in Black ($ 40)

Wskeisp Square toe mules in red ($ 40)

Wskeisp Square Toe Mules in Red Rose ($ 40)

Wskeisp Square Toe Mules in Yellow ($ 40)

Tob Crisscross Lace-Up Top

Another summer going out top that I couldn’t resist buying. Since floss tops are all the rage, I decided to try the trend for myself without a heavy investment. I like that it’s adjustable which means you can maneuver the straps in a number of ways. Be forewarned though that this is definitely a low cut.

Rating: 4/5

Tob Crop top with crossed laces in black ($ 17)

Tob Crop top with crossed laces in white ($ 17)

Tob Crop top with crossed laces in khaki ($ 17)

Tob Crisscross Crop Top in Lavender ($ 17)

Following: New York girls love these summer basics, but the appeal is universal

This article originally appeared on Who what to wear

Read more about Who What Wear