Balenciaga Spring 2022 Ready-to-Wear Collection





It’s a fake fashion show, Demna Gvasalia said, on the phone from her home in Switzerland ahead of today’s ultra-high-tech video launch of her Balenciaga Clones Spring 2022 collection. is not what it is. What is true and what is wrong? Apparently, a model, artist Eliza Douglas, who has opened or closed Balenciaga catwalks since Gvasalias first collection for the home in fall 2016, appears wearing both womens and menswear on a white catwalk. in front of an audience dressed in black. But no one was there and no one is real. It’s a show that never happened, Gvasalia laughed. But the clothes are real, they were made. The accompanying information came in a deluge of language detailing the techniques video producer Quentin Deronzier deployed to falsify Douglass’s appearance: photogrammetry, CG grafting of his scanned face, planar tracking, rotoscoping, machine learning, and 3D modeling. . Phew, what happened to the fashion press releases talking about bias cutting, draping, weaving mysterious fabrics, embroidery and inspiration? Were in a new world now, in large part because all of the designers had to deal with 15 months of pandemic preventing real show gatherings. What is the alternative, on screen? Gvasalia, for her part, was delighted to seize the opportunity to move the support of the Balenciaga brand ever further in the realms of multi-level entertainment, generating conversations and memes. He started seeing technicians long before the virus came out. There’s the Hacker Project, on the one hand, that season’s comeback match with Gucci, in which Balenciaga stole classic Gucci bag shapes and reprinted them with BBs instead of GGs, just like Alessandro Michele did. reproduces the Demna-Balenciaga patterns and the diagonal mark in its latest collection. There’s also a best-selling Gucci GG buckle belt remade with BBs. Alessandro and I are very different, Gvaslia noted. But we both like to question this whole question around branding and ownership because everyone is doing it whether they say it or not. Surely a malicious social media court search of whos-copy-who, the coals Gvasalia and Michele have been dragged over time and time again. One of the tote is knowingly scribbled with the graffiti caption This is not a Gucci bag a reference to the 1929 René Magrittes painting image betrayal. The questioning of the authenticity of what we looked at has been practiced in art since the surrealist era. The result here: a perfectly oxymoronic range of authentic counterfeits for our twisted times. Whether or not it really matters who is producing anything trendy seems to be the big controversy that arises. Until a certain point. Sales receipts for these co-branded souvenirs will of course return safely to Kering, the parent company of Balenciaga and Gucci.

