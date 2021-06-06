Fashion
Over 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This Flattering Belongsci Dress
It is easy to understand why the Belongsci shift is one of Amazon’s best-selling dresses: It’s not too tight in the middle (hurray!) And the slight V-neck and mid-thigh length give it a totally flirtatious vibe. It is a comfortable and easy dress to put on when you want to feel cute and confident.
With his flirty bell sleeves, the Belongsci straight dress is ideal for an evening. It’s available in over 20 colors and prints, so you can rock a classic LBD, match today’s trends by choosing an animal print, or keep things fresh with a floral option.
The combination of soft polyester and spandex gives it a loose, flattering fit (available in sizes XS to XL). At just $ 29 (down from $ 38), it’s an absolute bargain that can set you up for a stylish and confident summer.
Over 13,000 reviews Give this alluring dress a perfect 5 star rating, touting its comfort, fit and quality. Below are some of our favorite styles and some honest customer reviews:
Crease resistant
A five star reviewer wrote: The material was of high quality for the price. I had to travel for one occasion and the dress did not wrinkle in the garment bag. Colors very faithful to what is represented online. I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for an affordable, wearable option that can be dressed for special occasions or dressed for work … well done!
Suitable for size
A five star reviewer wrote: Beautiful dress! I’m 5’4, D cup, with a booty and a little extra love in the middle. I bought the black in an XL. This dress doesn’t have much as it’s a chiffon material, but it fits my chest and rounds beautifully while minimizing any problem areas that I would rather hide. The length fell just above my knee.
Incredible quality
A five star reviewer wrote: I am very happy with this purchase. It was dispatched immediately and arrived as expected. The quality of the dress is excellent and the fit was exactly as I wanted it to be. I would order from this seller again.
Flattering
A five star reviewer wrote: Literally like in the photo. Pleasantly surprised. It falls really well. I’m a curvy, overweight figure and it made me feel right at home in a dress for once!
The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of posting.
