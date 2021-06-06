Fashion
The best fit and performance golf clothing
Around 500 years ago, in the wetlands of Scotland, the origins of men’s golf clothing began. But given Scotland’s cool climate, the need for warm clothing has become a priority. Since then, great changes have been made; both in sport and in style. As the nation prepares for Father’s Day 2021, here’s a quick look at the history of men’s golf fashion.
Around 100 years ago, in the 1920s, golf was gaining popularity among the elite of society. At that time, golf clothing was bred to appeal to players as well as their elite circle of friends and spectators. By the mid-20th century, men were more interested in comfort clothing as well as high octane color combinations. Soon after, the first knitted golf shirt was introduced. Since then, fit and performance have taken precedence over gamers and consumers alike.
The 1970s brought a big change in style. Kelly green has become a dominant color over greens along with bold houndstooth and plaid patterns. In the 1990s, sports sponsorships were becoming more and more obvious to athletes. More importantly, these sponsorships have greatly influenced consumers of home golf apparel in a whole new direction – consumer oriented.
When it comes to golf apparel today, technology is the latest invention that allows you to bring out your best game yet! Today’s players and consumers alike demand odor-fighting fabrics that wick away moisture and keep you comfortable on the golf course. Since many Americans have not seen their fathers since the start of the pandemic, giveaways provide consumers with many options, such as Amazon, travel packages, gift cards … And now that air travel is back to full capacity, you can shop for your Father’s Day gift on the go with Shopping in Cancun.
This Father’s Day I have listed the different styles of men’s golf clothing and shoes.
Happy Father’s Day!
Ralph Lauren:
Golf Polo and Golf RLXThese printed shorts are water-repellent and infused with extra stretch for freedom of movement, while the polo shirt is knitted with long staple cotton and wicks away moisture to keep you cool, dry and comfortable. This look is perfect for a day on or off the course! Polo: Golf PoloCustom Slim Fit Performance Polo Shirt in White. $ 98.50 Shorts: Golf RLX– Regular fit 9-inch water-repellent shorts in Punchy pineapple $ 98.50.
New Regime Workshop:
New Regime Workshop– The reversible water-resistant quilted gilet from Montreal brand Atelier New Regimes features the signature logo print on the back as well as an embroidered logo on the chest. The vest has 2 sets of pockets and is made from 100% nylon. $ 324
Cole Haan:
Cole haan-Cole Haan Golf a new category that doesn’t sacrifice a single shot in style or performance. That’s all you need to rewrite the rules of the game. GrandPr AM men’s golf sneakers are the talking point of the club. With tons of traction underfoot, this style icon will also let you walk the green with confidence. The fashionable sneaker offers traction and stability with a multi-directional beveled rubber placket design. A GRANDFAM engineered midsole and removable Ortholite sockliner provide responsive cushioning for multi-layered comfort, along with a lightweight supportive construction. Waterproof leather uppers will keep you dry, comfortable and on the move. $ 150
Four towers:
FourlapsThe Traverse is synonymous with versatility. Whether you’re on the golf course or having lunch at the clubhouse, the Traverse is truly versatile lifestyle pants. Incredibly comfortable, lightweight and made with ultra-high elasticity for a full range of motion; the Traverse are the perfect pants to hit the ties this summer. $ 98
Lacoste:
Lacoste– For the classic but conscious daddy, this durable unisex polo shirt is made from 30% recycled cotton combined with Lacoste’s signature “petite pique” texture, two-button neckline and short sleeves. Less water consuming but faithful to the avant-garde spirit of the crocodile, the Lacoste Loop polo shirt opens a new era for the French brand. $ 135
Free:
Free-Libero has always believed that the clothes we wear are his first words – before any presentation. Founded by Italian-Canadian Adam Appugliesi, Libero embodies the synergy of an enriched European culture and North American lifestyle thanks to the timeless design of the La Sera vest and its versatility on and off the golf course. . $ 220
Lululemon:
Lululemon – The Metal Vent Tech Polo Shirt by lululemons is a nearly seamless polo shirt designed to make every swing smooth for the male golfer in your life. It features a seamless construction using the fewest seams for a truly frictionless experience; Silverescent technology, powered by X-STATIC, keeping odor-causing bacteria at bay for more wearing and less washing; and the addition of elastane improves elasticity while maintaining the shape of the garment over time. $ 88
Puma:
PumaItems in this line are perfect for any dad golfer as they pay homage to classic Southern styles and feature Puma’s first technical seersucker fabric with performance elements needed for the golf course. Designed using the South Carolina state tree, these pieces will keep dads cool, classic and stylish on and off the course. $ 80
Sergio Tacchini:
Sergio TacchiniThe Almond track pants are made of thick, super soft fleece with contrasting colors on the back of the lower legs for a retro vibe. Equipped with a comfortable drawstring waistband and elastic ankle openings for a secure fit, the pants feature a Sergio Tacchini logo print on the right leg and the contrast ST ‘monogram logo on the left thigh. $ 70
Stix Golf:
Stix Golf – Stix Golf, the leading direct-to-consumer golf equipment company recently launched new club offerings and their 14-Piece Complete Set with Bag is perfect for the dad looking to upgrade his clubs or jump into the game for the next day. first time. Clubs can be customized based on right or left handed, rod flex and rod length and feature an all-black minimalist design. The company continues its mission to make golf more accessible and inclusive by offering superior quality and modern aesthetics at a fair price. … because we all know it depends on who rocks the club, and unless you’re on tour, all this overrated tech isn’t going to make your score needle move steadily. Go have fun with your friends and family on the course, that’s what matters! $ 924
Todd Snyder:
Todd Snyder-The Todd Snyder x FootJoy Zip Fleece is what a sweatshirt looks like when it’s time to meet the membership committee. It has all the comfort of a sweatshirt with the freedom of movement of a performance fabric and all the polish of a real Harrington jacket. Design details include ribbed cuffs and waist, side entry handwarmer pockets, stand collar and leather pull tab with TS x FJ logo. An excellent piece for the course, the patio at the 19th hole or just for running errands in the city. $ 165
UNTUCKit:
UNTUCKit – The No Sweat Pocket lightweight polo shirt in olive will keep you cool on the golf course this summer. This moisture-wicking polo shirt, with Untuckits signature unfolded length, is a perfect Father’s Day gift for any dad, whether he’s wearing it on or off the golf course. $ 78
Golf William Murray:
William Murray Golf -Whether it’s a golf fan, watching golf or a mix of the two, give dad a gift that will keep him feeling better for years to come, like the The Mums the Word polo shirt by William Murray Golf. Inspired by Bill Murray’s iconic role in Caddyshack, this explosive floral-print design, inspired by Spackler, is the result of the Cinderella boy daydreaming about Augusta and going to town in the Bushwoods Garden. Available in white and navy colourways, each is made with moisture-wicking fabric, 4-way stretch jersey knit, and UPF 50+ protection to keep daddy cool and dry throughout. the day. Featuring a bright and colorful design, the Mums the Word polo shirt is sure to bring a smile to any dad this Father’s Day and beyond. $ 80
