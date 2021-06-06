The Mary Jane shoe trend is on every fashion girl’s radar right now

You might remember your elementary school years when your parents sent you to school in a pair of black Mary Janes. But, the iconic silhouette has been around long even before that. In fact, Queen Elizabeth wore them as a child in 1930 as well, making them endorsed by royalty. Indeed, the classic shoe style has been a staple of schoolchildren for nearly 100 years. Today, luxury fashion houses and emerging new brands have helped dust off the closed-toe Mary Jane shoe with the iconic thin strap and bring it back in popularity for a wider range of ages.

In fashion cycles, I think there are always classic, timeless styles that are reintroduced and become trends or trends of the moment, Nicole saldaa, designer and founder of Nicole Saldaa, tells TZR. Sometimes a little update or variations on a classic make it more understandable for the current aesthetic or vibe. So the style feels new again. Saldaas two versions of the shoe the Fabienne and the newest addition to the family, Isabelle are designed as modern versions of the schoolgirl silhouette. The New York-based shoe designer believes the Mary Jane is a style that will remain a favorite across generations and subcultures for years to come.

When Julia Toledano, founder of Nodaleto created his brand two years ago, the biggest shoe trends revolved around sneakers and other casual styles. We were far from a classic shoe trend, and really not [seeing a] Mary Jane, she told TZR. This is also why I designed a very special Mary Jane that I was looking everywhere and was frustrated not to find a cool one, she was still so classic. Toledano gave the brands the signature style, the Bulla babies, an architectural approach with its cool chunky heel and platform silhouette.

Another reason for the current popularity of silhouettes could be its versatility, according to Elyce Arons, co-founder and CEO by Françoise Valentin. They can be effortlessly paired with so many different types of outfits, dresses, skirts and pants and in both casual and dressy looks, she tells TZR about their appeal all year round. Wear them alone in summer, and once fall rolls around, layer a pair of toasty socks under the shoe.

For style ideas, check out how influencers wear their Mary Jane shoes below. And consider giving your sandals a day off this summer and go for this on-trend style.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Modern Mary Jane

Some of the Mary Jane styles on the market today are particularly modern with a sculptural approach. The Mary Janes in black patent leather Kate from accessories brand Justine Clenquets feature a chunky heel and square toe. Take notes from influencer Alyssa Coscarelli and pair the shoe with a romantic puff-sleeve dress for an elevated dinner ensemble.

Bold color palette

If you can’t wait to wear your Mary Janes all summer long, consider picking up a pair of silk in a soft pastel hue. For a standout ensemble, try combining the shoe with bold undertones throughout your look.

Statement shoe

Instead of a classic black patent style, opt for an unexpected trendy print, like the Suzanne Raes Gingham Closed Mary Jane throw. Go into town with the look by incorporating lots of pastels and quirky staples like a tie and several hair accessories.

Color pop

A little white dress is a summer staple. So if you are looking for a way to spruce up the simple room, consider pairing it with a pair of striking red Mary Janes. For the rest of your accessories, stick to a neutral color palette to make the shoes shine.

Relaxed feeling

Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

To give your Mary Janes high heels a casual look, opt for relaxed denim Bermuda shorts or denim cuts. The two pieces balance each other out perfectly.

Add a little extra

New York-based Shop Pches Noma Mary Janes has a cool, slightly grungy style with her chunky silhouette. Therefore, shoes are ideal for grounding a female blouse or dress. Or if you’re feeling a little nervous, wear the shoes with leather Bermuda shorts.

Channel The 90s

In the resurgence of the 90s? Go for it by teaming your Mary Janes with other important styles of the decade, like a miniskirt, a fitted tee and a scrunchie. Keep the aesthetic from getting too nostalgic by keeping the color palette streamlined.

Transition to fall

It’s never too early to start thinking about fall fashion. When the weather is nice again, wear the nostalgic shoes with a cool leather bomber jacket. And, don’t feel like you have to put your white jeans away after Labor Day, keep them a little longer.

Work of art

Pair your architectural Mary Janes with a funky abstract print, like an eye-catching floral. To keep the gaze from wandering too much on top, finish with basic neutral partings.