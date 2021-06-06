Alber Elbaz in the spotlight at the AZ Factory fashion show





Alber Elbaz will be in the spotlight at the AZ Factory fashion show to be held during Paris Fashion Week later this year. The fashion designer, who founded his own label in 2019, died of Covid-19 at the age of 59 in April. Elbaz’s passing has sent shock waves through the industry, and in order to allow his friends and fans to celebrate his life, AZ Factory executives will be hosting a tribute at the brand’s next presentation. “Over the next few months, we will come together to honor Alber with a celebration of his life and visionary work, with the aim of bringing the same level of passion and love that he has brought to us every day,” Laurent Malecaze, general manager of AZ Factory officer, said in a statement. “The event will celebrate his extraordinary life and work, paying tribute to his creative vision and cheerful spirit.” The dates for the next Paris Fashion Week have not yet been finalized, although the women’s fashion shows are expected to take place at the end of September. In addition, the two collections that Elbaz completed before his sudden passing will go on sale shortly. On the occasion of the 60 years of the late founder of the brand, on June 12, the SuperTech-SuperChic line will be unveiled, with the collection featuring 3D knitting technology that offers consumers a “sporty tailoring”. Meanwhile, the Free To line, which includes hoodies, tops and raised sweatpants made of durable fabrics, will be available later this month, as will a collection of handbags. “Designed by Alber to allow women to freely kiss and feel hugged, the handbags feature an adjustable strap and lightweight chains for flexible wearing,” an AZ Factory spokesperson said. about the accessories. “Created from high-frequency molded nylon, the modular bags can be worn across the body, over the shoulder, belted at the waist, or held in the hand.”

