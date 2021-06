Carol Vorderman shows off see-through dress bra as she asks fans for fashion advice

Carol Vorderman looked gorgeous as she shared a mirror selfie before she left for the day. The 60-year-old wore her bra in a sheer white dress to the floor that accentuated her curves. The color of her bra and nails matched the gorgeous dress. She wasn’t sure what outfit to wear, so she asked her 109,000 followers if the dress was right for her day. “I couldn’t make up my mind this morning. The cream dress ????” she captioned the snap she shared on her Instagram stories. The dress was perfect for the UK heatwave which allowed everyone to soak up the sun this weekend. She let her hair down and went for her classic smoky eye makeup in the photo.





(Photo: Twitter)

Carol made the most of the easing of lockdown restrictions by spending her time with friends and family. Late last month, the former Countdown star caught up with H de Steps and Gareth Thomas for a boozy night out at the pub. She looked sensational as she toured the pub with singer and Steps Gareth rugby player. She shared the group selfie with her Instagram story and captioned it: “My wood”, complete with the Welsh flag and heart emoji. “@gareththomasofficial @ianhwatkins Adorable Steve Williams.”





(Photo: Instagram)





From secret feuds and sexy scandals to the biggest headlines in showbiz – we serve a daily dose of gossip. Get the inside scoop on all your favorite celebrities with our daily newsletter delivered straight to your inbox for free. You can register here. The TV star put on a classic smokey eye and styled her hair in a parting down the middle with loose waves. Carol rocked a black sheer front panel top with a white fabric belt to add some color to the outfit. She had recently discussed her excitement after noticing the results of her keto diet, which means cutting back on carbs and increasing fat and protein levels.





(Image: @ carolvorders / Twitter)

From strict dieting to exercising, the presenter couldn’t resist showing fans her flat stomach. Beside a photo of her amazingly toned tummy, she wrote: “I found an ‘ab’. “Actually getting stronger and gaining weight at my age helps everything on the inside ……. and I love that.” In January, Carol shared an interesting diet tip with her loyal fans as she explained how it had completely changed the game for her. She insists that adding a spoonful of butter to her coffee has helped transform her intermittent fasting routine.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos