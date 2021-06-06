‘Young Rock’, ‘Snowfall’ and ‘Dirty John’ 80s makeup artist chain for on-screen looks – The Hollywood Reporter

Young Rock (NBC)

“Dwayne Johnson and I are both from the same vintage”, Young Rock Jokes from Katherine Brown. “So we have pretty much the same experience from the 80s.”

Because of this, working with the retired athlete to tell her life story allowed the couple to dig up old memories and old photographs “and just have a little laugh” about them. Since Brown grew up in Australia and her experience over the decade was likely “slightly different,” she says she relied heavily on the references Johnson provided for that time period.

Bradley Constant as Dwayne Johnson with Lexie Duncan as Karen in “On the Road Again”.

Mark Taylor / NBC

But as they stepped back in time on set, the present created the most challenges for Brown and his stylists.

“Due to COVID, we didn’t have a lot of prep time with some of the artists,” she explains, adding that she had to rely on other departments for help. They even asked the casting department to hook up actors who already had some of the hairstyles they were looking for, like longer hair for men and women with curly locks.

“Basically we just had to say, ‘Look, we don’t have a lot of time with the extras. Can you just make sure they don’t have these things? Brown adds. “So we gave them a list of all the modern things that, you know, we sure didn’t see in that kind of mid-80s. [time period]. “

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (UNITED STATES)

While Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story is based on real life events behind Dan Broderick’s infamous 1989 murder, hair and makeup department heads De’Ann Power and Michelle Radow had ideas from more places than the characters’ actual counterparts. Game shows, talk shows, and print ads all served as inspiration for the show’s styles.

Amanda Peet as Betty Broderick.

Isabella Vosmikova / USA Network

“I would watch them over and over again, take screenshots and just study real people from that time period,” Radow says of shows, including Tap your luck, The price is right and The game of the newlyweds. The makeup artist even pinned a photo of an audience member from The Oprah Winfrey Show above her workstation to constantly remind her of the look she was going for. “I would watch it every day because for me it’s only the 1980s,” she says. THR.

Lena Georgas as Janet with Peet in “Scream Therapy”.

Isabella Vosmikova / USA Network

In order to tell the story accurately, Power says she and her hairstylists had to draw a timeline for each character in order to understand how the period and their individual journeys intertwined to create their unique style.

“One of the challenges at the start was getting the timeline in order and visualizing that,” she explains. Then, they identified scenes where they could “bring a lot of license” to the looks. “A lot of ’80s sparks were in these scenes.”

Snowfall (FX)

When recreating the style of South Central Los Angeles in the 1980s for FX’s Snowfall, Andrea Jackson and Debra Denson had only to look for inspiration in their own directories.

“Andrea, myself and [co-creator] John Singleton all grew up in South Central LA during this time. So, it was kinda easy for me on this one because I went through it, ”said Denson, who ran the makeup department. THR.

While the decade is best remembered for its voluminous hair and vibrant colors, it wasn’t the right style for the story they were telling. “It’s not a big glam show,” Denson says.

Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint.

Ray Mickshaw / FX

Details such as tattoo designs, piercing locations, acrylic nail length, and a character’s Afro size had to be accurate not only for the period, but also for the region. The women printed photos from their own past to give their teams an idea of ​​what styles would suit each character.

“I gave them pictures… and they followed, and we brought the character to life like that,” Jackson says. “It’s easy to bring it to life when it’s your time. “

