Undervalued German U21 team wins European Championship with convincing fashion





The German Under-21 team won the European Championship by beating Portugal 1-0 in the final (photo by … [+] Jurij Kodrun / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Neither France, nor England, nor Spain, but Germany won the European Under-21 Championship organized by Slovenia and Hungary. Germany beat Portugal 1-0 on Sunday night thanks to a Lukas Nmecha goal in the 49th minute. Nmecha, Niklas Dorsch and Ridle Baku were the winners of the match for Germany against a very talented Portuguese side. But while Baku plays for the Bundesliga’s top team Wolfsburg, Nmecha and Dorsch have spent the entire season in Belgium with RSC Anderlecht and KAA Gent, respectively. Of course, both have been key players for their respective teams this season. Nmecha, who is at Anderlecht on loan from Manchester City, has scored 21 goals in 41 games in all competitions. Dorsch, in turn, was a key player for his Ghent side in the central midfield. Throughout the European Championships both have shown that they have perhaps been a bit underestimated throughout their young careers. Nmecha, in fact, could be that typical number 9 that the German senior squad is currently missing. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> In fact, there is a general feeling that this German generation might be undervalued. In terms of market value, France ($ 573.43 million) and England ($ 360.25 million) rank well ahead of this group of German U21 players, who, with a Transfer market With a team value of just $ 168.63 million, entered the tournament as the fifth most valuable team. But unlike France, eliminated by the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, and England, eliminated during the group stage, Germany, coached by Stefan Kuntz, managed to upset the applecart. The German Under-21 boss will receive significant credit for forming a tight-knit group that first knocked out Denmark on penalties in the quarter-finals and then passed the Netherlands in the semi-finals. Lukas Nmecha celebrates his winning goal against Portugal. (Photo by Grega Valancic / MO … [+] Media / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Perhaps the most convincing performance was the final against a Portuguese side, who just like Germany were perhaps a bit undervalued. While Portugal’s Vitinha had the greatest chance of the first break, the striker danced through the German defense but couldn’t shoot the ball across the line; the Germans, except for this moment, still seemed in control. Germany had three major chances against Portugal in the opening 45 minutes. The breakthrough came in the 49th minute when Baku found Nmecha in the box and the striker scoring a typical No.9 goal. From that point on, Germany started to sit down deeply, leaving control of the ball to the Portuguese, who struggled to come up with a clear game plan to break the Germans. The Nationalmannschaft, in turn, had several opportunities to put the game aside. Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi, in particular, was a dangerman in the second half. Fast and with bags full of talent, the striker escaped several times, but Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa kept his team in the game. Luckily for Adeyemi, Germany wouldn’t regret their missed opportunities as Portugal couldn’t find a way to get past Germany’s well-organized defense, paving the way for the title. For Germany it was now the second title in the last three tournaments in which they have reached the final each time. Not a bad record for a country which deplores a lack of talent. But maybe the players are there, and just like their market values, the talent is somewhat undervalued right now. Manuel Veth is the editor-in-chief of Futbolgrad network and the Area Manager USA at Transfer market. It has also been published in The Guardian, Newsweek, Howler, Pro Soccer USA, and several other points of sale. Follow him on Twitter: @ManuelVeth







