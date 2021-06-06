Mahrez chip helps Algeria beat Mali





A lavish lob from Riyad Mahrez was enough to earn Algeria a hard-fought friendly triumph over Mali.

The City winger snagged Youcef Belailis ‘ball just ahead of the hour and finished in a typically impressive style to extend the Desert Foxes’ incredible unbeaten run to 26 games. Djamel Belmadis’ side can gain the confidence of victory in their last two international friendlies this month, with Tunisia on the horizon on Friday, June 11. With the European Championships on the horizon, Nathan Ake came on at half-time to help the Netherlands beat Georgia 3-0 in an international friendly. The defender was a generally calming presence at the heart of the defense for Orange, as they closed the preparations for Euro 2020 in style. Memphis Depay put the hosts on the spot ahead in less than ten minutes before goals from Wout Weghorst and teenager Ryan Gravenberch sealed a 3-0 victory. It was the last warm-up game for Frank De Boers’ sides ahead of this summer’s showpiece, as they now look to Saturday’s Group C opener against Ukraine. DOWNLOAD THE MAN CITY APP He could see City teammates Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko lining up on opposing sides as they both vie to kick off their respective campaigns with a victory. While Ake is known for his defensive skills, he also demonstrated some of his skills on the other end of the pitch over the weekend. The defender scored a stunning free kick in a training session, much to the delight of his Dutch teammates, which has since been posted on social media. Characteristics “One of my happiest times!” | Fernandinho’s quick questions

Elsewhere, England edged out Romania in the Three Lions’ last friendly before Euro 2020. Marcus Rashfords ’68th-minute penalty was enough to give Gareth Southgates’ side a deserved victory after Jack Grealish was knocked down in Romania’s box. England had chances to put the game out of sight, but stopper Florin Nita was in inspired form; refusing Jordan Henderson on the spot as well as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jude Bellingham in particular at close range. The friendly at Middlesbroughs Riverside came too early for the England City contingent of Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker, all of whom enjoyed an extended rest period following the Champions League final. champions. However, they joined the rest of the squad on Friday. They will be ready and eager to play in the opening game of the tournament on Sunday against Croatia.

