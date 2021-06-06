Michaela Coel swept the BAFTAs in a striking Maximilian Davis look

Tonight at the BAFTA TV Awards in London, I can destroy yous Michaela Coel swept the ceremony by taking home the awards for Best Leading Actress, Best Screenwriter, Best Director and Best Miniseries. Considering she was the star of the night, she also had to have a stellar fashion look and that’s exactly what budding London label Maximilian gave her. I was nervous to meet someone I saw on TV, says designer Maximilian Davis of the fitting process, which was also his very first red carpet moment. But she was exactly as she is on the show. She is so down to earth and genuine. I am so happy that she feels good about my conception.

The sleek black dress Coel wore on the red carpet, with striking cutouts on the front and back, is from the Daviss Spring 2021 collection which was featured in the Fashion East collective. To make it an original for Coel, the designer added custom details including bold red cuffs. This dress is one of the first pieces I made in my bedroom before applying for Fashion East, Davis explains. [In this collection,] I watched a lot of Caribbean seashells. My parents also owned a taxi company in Trinidad, and looking at the highways we took, that was the reason for the long strip at the back [of the dress.]

Michaela Coel gets fitted by Maximilian Davis Photo: Christina Ebenezer

As a huge Coels fan, Davis is delighted that the star is reflected in her designs tonight, something that was orchestrated by Coels stylist Nell Kalonji. He’s also incredulous that Coel picked her for her big night, considering she hasn’t worked with many designers for previous awards shows. This is the first time she has allowed a designer to tailor a dress, Davis says. All the dresses she wore to red carpets or awards, she or her mom made them, so I’m very grateful to have this opportunity. And judging by the winning end result tonight? It sure won’t be Davis’ last moment on the red carpet, either.