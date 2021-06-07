Elsa Hosk looks stylish in a cutout dress with a trench rib on a Sunday stroll with baby Tuulikki

I gave birth to my oldest daughter in February and became a mom for the first time.

And on Sunday, Elsa Hosk took a little Tsuriki for a walk and pushed the neighborhood near Pasadena with a stroller. California, Housing.

The model, 32, wore a white mid-calf dress with a large panel cut out to her waist and added a green trench coat.

Mom and me: Elsa Hosk showed off her tiny skin in a white mid-calf dress with a notched panel on her waist when she took her daughter Turiki for a walk on Sunday in Pasadena, Calif.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel appeared in Chanel’s black loafers.

She also wore angular sunglasses and long, loose blonde hair.

Hosk shares her baby with longtime partner Tom Daly.

Model: The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 32, stepped out in a green trench coat and black Chanel loafers. She wore angular sunglasses and loose blonde hair.

After her pregnancy and childbirth, beauty returned to its original form.

On Saturday, she posted a photo of her bikini on her Instagram. There I found him relaxing by the pool with Turiki lying on a beach towel.

Hosk, dressed in a floppy, colorful sun hat, flaunted her slick figure in a white two-piece.

Her little daughter wore a beige top and matching shorts.

Post-pregnancy body: Hosk returned to her original form after giving birth to her daughter in February, and on Saturday she shared a photo of her bikini on Instagram.

Hosk and Daily moved from New York to the West Coast after learning how to be parents.

They invested $ 6 million in real estate in Pasadena, a suburb of Los Angeles.

Located on 1 acre, this mansion features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a self-catering guesthouse and a swimming pool.

The couple decided to move Hosk to the Los Angeles area to raise children to explore opportunities in Hollywood.