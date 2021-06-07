Halsey drapes her round belly in a tie-dye dress as she signs autographs and promotes her beauty line





Mom-to-be Halsey looked radiant while hosting a pop-up event to promote her flip-flop beauty line at a pop event on Saturday. The 26-year-old singer posed for photos with fans and signed autographs in front of the Beauty ice cream truck turning around. She wore a semi-sheer maternity dress that had a vibrant multi-colored tie-dye pattern that matched the aesthetic of her brightly colored line launched in January. Eye-catching: Mom-to-be Halsey looked radiant at a pop-up event to promote her beauty line, flip-flop, at a pop event on Saturday Halsey donned a tangerine-colored linen button-down shirt over the dress, which she tied just below the bodice. Hitmaker Him & I paired his colorful ensemble with black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a beaded choker of pink flowers and matching dangling earrings. The singer’s short brown hair was slicked back from her face and she put a pair of yellow plastic-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses on top of her head. Fun: The 26-year-old singer posed for photos with fans in front of the Beauty ice cream truck turning around Remembrance: Halsey signed autographs for fans who attended her pop-up event Staying Safe: The hitmaker wore dramatic orange and yellow eye makeup from her line but kept her face covered in a blue surgical mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic She wore dramatic orange and yellow eye makeup from her line, but kept her face covered in a blue surgical mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, the truck stopped at the Melrose Trading Post in the Fairfax neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Without Me singer shared a selfie on her Instagram page ahead of the event in which she sported dramatic colorful eye makeup and a wild-print shirt dress with her hair cut in multiple multi-colored barrettes. Standing out: The Without Me singer shared a selfie on her Instagram page before the event in which she sported dramatic colorful eye makeup and a wild print shirt dress with her hair cut in multiple multi-colored barrettes She captioned the post, ‘@aboutfacebeauty ice cream truck all over LA this weekend to celebrate our summer collection. #aboutfacesummer, ‘by adding some emojis of a smiley face, an ice cream cone and a caterpillar. Halsey also shared several photos of the pop-up on her Instagram Stories. She definitely had a pregnancy glow as she bared her face all at once and posed with a cup of ice cream. Pose: She definitely had a pregnancy glow as she bared her face in one fell swoop and posed with a cup of ice cream Yum! The singer shared photos of delicious ice cream on her Instagram Stories Grateful: Halsey thanked a fan who came to her event on Melrose Halseyis expecting her first child with handsome screenwriter Alev Aydin, 37. The Bad At Love singer proudly showed off her baby bump in a series of photos she posted to Instagram on Saturday. “The category is: yellow,” she wrote in the caption, likely in reference to the predominantly yellow ensemble she wore as she threw a few peace signs at two images. There is also a close-up where she announces: “craving vegan ice cream”. Man of peace! The Bad At Love singer proudly showed off her baby bump in a series of photos she posted to Instagram on Saturday Glowing: Halsey donned a yellow cropped top with a yellow and black patterned skirt Reflection: The gasoline star took a curious look in a closer image as she drove a car Envy: the singer had vegan ice cream in mind on Saturday Late last month, Halsey sparked wedding rumors when she was seen in Los Angeles with Alev, 37, the two wearing what appeared to be matching wedding rings. The couple announced that they will be having a baby together in January. New Jersey native born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane shared her pregnancy journey with fans and documented her changing body on Instagram. In April, she joked that her stomach was indistinguishable from an online basketball. “These see the difference games getting harder and harder every day,” she playfully captioned a photo of herself sitting in a reclining chair while holding a basketball next to her. round belly. In February, Halsey shared, “It’s weird to see yourself changed so quickly.” She continued, “I thought pregnancy would give me a strong, binary feeling about ‘femininity’, but in reality it completely leveled my perception of gender. My sensitivity to my body made me hyper aware of my humanity and that’s it. Couple: Halsey sparked wedding rumors late last month when she was spotted in Los Angeles with Alev (pictured in a recent Instagram post) Display! Halsey joked about her growing baby bump as she compared it to a basketball in an Instagram post in April In the meantime: She shared her pregnancy journey with fans and once said on Instagram, “It’s weird to see herself changed so quickly… Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s awesome. I hope the feeling hard ‘

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos