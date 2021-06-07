Choose truth over waking fashion

Reading time: 4 minutes

One of the adornments of American Catholicism turned 90 on May 21: Dr. Paul McHugh, longtime head of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins and healer after the heart of the divine physician.

Few scientists have helped unravel the mysteries of our complex inner lives as much as Paul McHugh; few men of such eminence have suffered such calumnies from critics who do not have a fifth of his intellectual power or a tenth of his moral courage.

He has been a sign of contradiction for much of his professional life, not because he sought controversy, but because he sought the truth. And he did it because Paul McHugh, an accomplished scientist and serious Catholic, understands that knowing and living by the truths embedded in us and in the world helps to satisfy our innate desire for happiness, while ignoring or denying these truths adds at the burden of human suffering. .

“Paul McHugh of Johns Hopkins is the man who saved modern psychiatry from a cluster of flaming walnut cases graduating in medicine …”

Who is Paul McHugh? The late Tom Wolfe, author of The Right Stuff, Bonfire of the Vanities, Radical Chic, and Mau-Mauing the Flak-Catchers, and many other fictional and non-fictional gems of American cultural analysis, had this to say about him. :

Paul McHugh of Johns Hopkins is the man who saved modern psychiatry from a cluster of flaming nut cases with medical degrees who actually believed in crazy notions such as rediscovered memory, sexual reassignment, multiple personality, physician-assisted suicide, the afterlife specific to Vietnam. traumatic stress disorder, and destroyed countless lives as long as they reigned.

Strong words, of course. But beneath Wolfe’s inimitable style hides the truth about Paul McHugh, psychiatrist and healer: he challenged conventional wisdom (on Freudianism, early in his career) and the latest fashions (see Wolfes encomium for examples) due to for his commitment to helping deeply troubled human beings.

He has long worked to put the practice of psychiatry on a rigorous scientific basis, insisting on following the empirical evidence on what really makes human healing and flourishing and what makes more mental distress and more. suffering, like transgender. His patients, he believes, deserve no less. And the same goes for any self-respecting medical discipline.

The substitution of ideology and the aroused craze for evidence-based healing strikes Paul McHugh as a betrayal of those physicians have sworn to serve and a degradation of the unique calling of healers. Thus, he has vigorously opposed euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide as practices that serve patients, corrupt medical practice, and cause serious harm to society.

Paul McHugh is also a witty and polite writer, who has taught creative writing to Hopkins undergraduates while shaping generations of psychiatrists at John Hopkins University Hospital. His literary skills are beautifully displayed in his 2006 book, The mind has its mountains: reflections on society and psychiatry, in which he discusses everything from the battles he fought against various forms of witchcraft in his profession and Shakespeare’s relevance to psychiatrists (and the rest of us) today.

In this old-fashioned term, Paul McHugh is a man of letters, who covers the humanities and the sciences extensively because of an unquenchable thirst for the truth of things, to see how these truths fit together and to bring them to life. profit. to others and to the common good.

“One should no more expect a psychiatrist to explain, say, the remarkable accomplishments of Ignatius Loyola than an orthopedist who works on broken joints and bones to explain grace, courage and the athleticism of Kristi Yamaguchi. “

If American culture one day finds its senses, Paul McHugh will be recognized as one of the great figures of our time. This laugh at the idea is due to an estimable (and deeply Christian) humility. As a testament to this, consider these remarks he made at a Phi Beta Kappa enthronement ceremony a few years ago:

I guess I was invited because I am a psychiatrist who studies serious mental illness. So, before I start on my main theme, let me disabuse all of you who think that as a psychiatrist I know the secrets of life and have brought them with me.

Psychiatrists are doctors. We work in clinics with people with disabilities. We are doing a good job and helping many people to recover. But we do not explain courage, endurance, commitment, creativity, or any of the other vigorous virtues. One should no more expect a psychiatrist to explain, say, the remarkable achievements of Ignatius Loyola than an orthopedist who works on broken joints and bones to explain the grace, courage and athleticism of Cal Ripken. or Kristi Yamaguchi. We fix them when they’re hurt, but they do their thing on their own.

Such modesty, combined with such unfeigned admiration for the gifts of others, is a rarity at the highest altitudes of college life, where Paul McHugh worked for over half a century. Thank God for his example. It is more essential today than ever.

