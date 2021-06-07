‘Unwritten’, ‘Backyardigans’, 2000s Fashion is Back

TikTok’s best videos of 2020 Nathan Apodaca’s Fleetwood Mac viral skateboard clip among TikTok’s best videos of 2020 (December 2) PA

There is nothing new under the sun and TikTok is proof of that.

If you’ve found yourself scrolling through your FYP (for you page) endlessly lately, chances are you’ve been transported to a point in time that you like to remember or beg to forget – the new one. millennium.

With just a few scrolls, users will encounter videos of flash mobs dancing to a mix of traps from Natasha Bedingfield’s 2004 hit, “Unwrite,” from creators clad in 2005 Hollister polo shirts, and a random but delightful cover of songs by cartoons from the early 2000s.

While the social media app is relatively new, much of its viral content comes from nostalgia for the rhinestone on the front, wearing low-rise jeans, and flipping the phone in the beginning.

“Last year, with everything going on, it made sense that we wanted to go back to what was comfortable for us growing up,” Viral Trends Researcher Agustina Panzoni said.

Social networks have given Generation Z (people born between 1997-2012, according to Pew Research) the power of taste internationally – and the 2000s are.

Explosion of the past: The early 2000s are back and you’re going to want to stock up on spaghetti tubes and suspenders.

Trends that rely on nostalgia tend to cycle, says Panzoni, who focuses on economic, political and media influences on popular culture.

Panzoni says that the reason the year 2000 is a The current fast-moving trend is down to Generation Z: Apps like TikTok have “helped accelerate” trends due to the ability to quickly share larger and younger sources of inspiration.

“Y2K was the first time the Gen-Zers really felt nostalgic,” said Panzoni.

“They were young too, so maybe they didn’t really dress her up but they lived it (and) it inspired them,” she adds. “Now that they’re adults, they’re making it their own and bringing it back in force.”

Appropriating the 2000s goes beyond clothes, shows and songs: it reminds people of the feelings that accompanied those moments.

Bedingfield’s “Unwritten“, one of the cultural pillars of the 2000s, finds a second breath.

The 2004 hit song rocketed back into the pop culture stratosphere in March after budding artists Èsco and Shawn P remixed the song with a trap beat to create “Like Yhop.”

Natasha Bedingfield I want to shine their light, and I’ve done a lot of things in my career just trying to shine all the light on me and I find it much more rewarding to give credit.

The new version of the song became the soundtrack of the now viral dance challenge by TikTok user @rony_boyy, which has more than 641,000 recreations on the app (including Chef Gordon Ramsay’s attempt with his daughter Matilda).

“On TikTok, you can replicate something and make it your own,” says Panzoni.

Bedingfield caught wind of the remix and dance challenge and joined the stars of TikTok @ jubi2fye, @yvngflickk, @iconicwill and @rony_boyy to learn the movements, while singing an a capella version of “Unwrite”.

“I just respect each person as a creator and as a force that has genius and ideas,” she told USA TODAY. “I want to shine their light, and I’ve done a lot of things in my career just trying to shine the light on myself and I find it a lot more rewarding to… give credit.”

The fashion of the 2000s was unique (or questionable): tight mini skirts, baggy pants, lots of belly, and Juicy Couture sweatshirts. Now these items are all back in fashion (just take a look at the hashtag #popstaroutfits).

Users like @ageorama, @emilyvudoo, @ bry.hm have created their own take on the hashtag which shows the creators of TikTok using Britney Spears’ “Circus” to show off their take on the Y2K outfits of the rich and famous.

While the cuts they recreate are glamorous and fabulous, some fashion bloggers and content creators like Erin Miller poke fun at the most ridiculous reality of 2000s outfits.

Miller, @overthemoonfaraway on TikTok, garnered over 1.5 million views after performing a 2005 fashionable dress skit. She layered two Hollister polo shirts, styled her hair in infamous side-swept bangs, accessorized with a choker necklace. puka shells, a glitter handbag and a flip phone with Kelis’ Milkshake set as ringtone.

“I lived it,” says Miller, 31. “I was in high school from 2004 to 2008.”

The TikToker is older than the Gen Z influencer crowd, but actually had these items in their closet. To execute the idea on TikTok, she had to research Y2K-specific fashion items on eBay and Poshmark.

“It’s so funny because most people say ‘How did you get these artifacts? What’s going on?’ Miller said.

Gen Z are using TikTok to bring back the trends of the 2000s. Seth Wenig, AP

Nickelodeon may have aired the animated musical series “The Backyardigans” in 2004, but in 2021, it is once again part of pop culture.

A TikTok earworm came out of a 2005 episode, “Castaways”. The title song has been used over 818,000 times on the app, with users performing skits based on the lyrics “We’re stuck where we are, no house, no car”.

Even the singer of “Truth Hurts” Lizzo made margaritas singing the song.

Doug Wieselman, “Backyardigans” Music Composer It’s been a strange time and people are looking for comfort and a bit of nostalgia when they were four or five years old and life was easier.

Why did this random song intended for preschoolers from the 2000s go viral? “Backyardigans” music composer Doug Wieselman says, “I don’t really know.”

“We spent a lot of time working on this music, and (fellow songwriter) Evan (Lurie) would be like ‘Do you realize our audience is 3 years old?’ “said Wieselman.

He said that the Bossa Nova style of the song is a “nice kind of music,” and while he’s not sure why “Castaways” is so popular now, he says it gives a “nice and nice feeling” that people want during the tough times of the coronavirus pandemic.

He adds: “It’s been a strange time and people look for comfort and a little nostalgia when they were four or five years old and life was easier.”

Contribution: Anika Reed