How to Dress Like an Adult with Shane Watson: Flares are back – and they’re hot, not hippies!

Perhaps you saw the photo of the Duchess of Cambridge in the Orkney Islands last month wearing caramel undertones?

If you did, you might have thought, Ooh, this is a stylish and useful camel coat (an old Massimo Dutti favorite, since you ask). Or maybe you thought, Ah, that’s how you wear a camel from head to toe (with a tartan scarf to break it up).

Or, maybe, your answer was like: Wait a minute, do you. . .? Yes. They are. Fitted pants, high waist, long and flared. Well, well, Kates wears flares!

And if it’s the cut of his strides that caught your eye, then you’ll either have sighed and turned the page or taken it as a sign, grabbed your jacket and gone for some urgent errands.

Shane Watson is inspired by The Duchess of Cambridge (pictured) for embracing this season’s flare trend for any occasion

For flare fans like me, Kate who looks smart and modern is just the excuse we were looking for. Once a lover of flares, always a lover of flares, although we appreciate that it is not the easiest shape of pants to wear.

There are three potential problems. The first is the need for heels.

You can wear flares with flats, especially if you have the coltish legs of a runway model, but flares really need heels to unlock their stalking, swish, and uptown girl glamor.

Without heels, Flares are more of a Mariachi band than sleek Manhattan; with heels, flares as long as they are thin at the thigh, a high waist and not too flared to make your legs look as good as they ever will be.

The problem is, we don’t necessarily want to wear heels these days, especially not with pants, especially not everyday.

What is the answer? Make the effort! Do like Kate! Wear flared pants with a deep crease for work, with a knit top (Kates was golden brown), or after work with an unbuttoned slippery silk shirt and a good-sized heel.

Shane said the flare trend will continue throughout fall, with a turtleneck and boots and maybe a mid-calf coat like Kates (pictured right)

Accept that the look is neat and chic and requires more than a trainer to wear it and find a shoe that works, it doesn’t have to be stiletto heels. Kate wore hers with chunky suede pumps and showed off how it’s done in a grown-up comfort-oriented style.

The second problem is how much will I wear them? question. The answer is simple: not all the time, but that’s okay because we don’t suggest swapping your jeans for flares.

Flares: the new rules Keep the rocket on the leaner side.

Choose a full length rather than a flare.

Opt for the high waist.

Try a thin stripe or a camel.

Flare jeans can be stylish, but if I’m dressing up, I’d rather wear a dress or pants than starchy jeans. To me, flare jeans look over the top for a casual look, but not chic enough to be classy. The answer? Forget denim and go for navy blue or beige Max Mara makes a Kates-like (161, tessabit.com) or pinstripe (85, stories.com) pair and wear with the Charlie Girl style.

You’ll wear these flares in the fall as well, with a turtleneck and boots and maybe a mid-calf coat like Kates. Perfect for this, the Frames golden brown flare needle cords (182.83, lyst.co.uk).

Finally, the third danger to avoid is the scent of 1970s disguises. This is only a problem for those of us old enough to have worn flares for the first time, and the answer is simple: avoid them. printed tops, bell sleeves, afghan vests and love beads (not that you need to be informed). Keep your look minimal, sleek, and clean.

Wear shades of the same color from head to toe or go monochrome. Make sure that the hems of your rockets almost reach the ground (there are a lot of shortened rockets around, but they are more difficult to wear) and that they gradually flare out rather than catching on your thighs and swelling of the knee. If you keep repeating how Kate would wear them, you’ll be fine.

Flares are best worn plain, but if you want to mark the changes try a flare with a front slit, especially chic with ankle boots (55, stories.com). Also keep in mind that some wide pants look a lot like relaxed fit flare pants; Karen Millen does one in a camel (64.50, karenmillen.com).

Kate has spoken and now every woman dressed and wearing pants can give flares a chance. I look forward.