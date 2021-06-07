The Ultimate Guide to Father’s Day Gifts in Hoboken + Jersey City 2021

Father’s Day is just around the corner, which means the often daunting task of finding a gift probably isn’t on your to-do list just yet. Whether it’s a gift for dad, grandfather, husband, uncle, brother, or any other special man in your life, we’ve found the best gifts in the area to help you out. Read on to learn about some of the most unique gift ideas in Hoboken and Jersey City.

Gifts

A candle of Wicked perfumes | 163 2nd Street, Hoboken

(Photo credit: @wickedscentshoboken)

Give Dad the gift of taking care of himself with a candle from Wicked Scents. One of the most recently opened businesses in Hobokens, Wicked Scents is home to dozens of flavor options ranging from candles to essential oils and soaps. The candles are available in different scents including Lit Lab Cos Saffron + Tobacco and Bridgewaters Afternoon Retreat Collection.

Whiskey Stones UNLOCK | 257 1st Street, Hoboken

(Photo credit: UNLOCK)

If dad loves whiskey, look no further. Unjumbold’s Whiskey Stones will refresh dads evening spirits without diluting them for the perfect taste. Using cold stones to cool drinks is an ancient, Scandinavian technique that has been enjoyed around the world for generations. Now dad can have a drink with natural soapstone made here in the United States.

Stationery set from Word library | 123 Newark Avenue, Jersey City

Keep Dad organized with a planner or stationery set from the Word Bookstore in Jersey City. In addition to hundreds of books, Word has a wide selection of freebies, including notebooks, planners, pens, and calendars. Head to Newark Avenue to view the full collection.

Barbecue grill set from Washington General Store | 509 Washington Street, Hoboken

(Photo credit: Washington General Store)

For the grill-master in your life. Make sure dad has all the tools he needs to throw on the grill this season. This picnic time set may make you call him chef instead of daddy. With items like a spatula with a built-in bottle opener, shish kabob skewers, a basting brush and more, dad can treat himself and the whole family to a barbecue anytime.

Watch from Jewelers W. Kodak | 60 Newark Street + 1123 Hudson Street, Hoboken

Treat daddy with a watch this Father’s Day. Head to one of the W. Kodak Jewelers stores and choose from over a dozen designers to make sure dad can tell the time in style. Whether it’s Cartier or Movado, dad is sure to be the most stylish man in the room for years to come.

The Essential Collection of Daddy’s Jokes Paper source | 501 Washington Street, Hoboken

(Photo credit: Paper source)

As if Dad wasn’t already armed with the creakiest jokes at the most inconvenient times, this book will give him even more work. Pick up a copy of The Essential Compendium of Dad Jokes by Thomas Nowak at Paper Source for the funniest parents. Also discover the complete collection of Father’s Day gifts in store.

Hoboken Eddies Sauces Empire coffee and tea | 338 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken

Keep things spicy this Father’s Day with a collection of Hoboken Eddies sauces. Empire Coffee & Tea offers a full line of sauces ranging from heat to flavor. Try variations like Apple Brandy, Mean Green, or Jamaican BBQ. Empire Coffee & Tea also offers other gourmet food lines as well as gift baskets.

Wine Wine dads | 1330 Willow Avenue, Hoboken

(Photo credit: @winedadshoboken)

Using the philosophy dad knows, wine from Wine Dads is the perfect option for a dad who likes to have a good time. Wine Dads is filled with over a hundred varieties of wines, beers and spirits for a truly unique gift that dad will love. Stop by and chat with the staff to find the perfect option.

Jersey City clothing from Kanibal + Co | 197 Montgomery Street, Jersey City

(Photo credit: Kanibal + Co)

Dad can show off his Jersey City pride in style with the Kanibal + Co collection in Jersey City. Hats, hoodies, t-shirts and more, Dad can share his love of Hudson County for everyone to see. Don’t forget to check out all the fun gifts Kanibal + Co has to offer, including unique men’s jewelry and greeting cards.

A legacy journal of Legacy Journal Co. | Online shop

(Photo credit: Legacy Journal Co.)

Give the gift of history this Father’s Day with a personalized, customizable journal. Sarah, a Hoboken-based entrepreneur, was inspired to start this business after an in-depth conversation with her grandfather about her past that she wanted to document for generations to come. Do the same with Dad and learn more about his past with the 162-page Guided Journal. Elaborate questions will help guide the ongoing conversation to document family history and legacies.

A red leather side bag from Sloan Square | 150 Bay Street, Jersey City

(Photo credit: @sloanesquare_nj)

This lifestyle boutique is full of unique and stylish home decor items, clothing accessories, art and more. The red leather side bag with black accents in particular could make the perfect gift for the trendy man in your life!

Experiences

Breakfast Hudson Cafe | 1100 Maxwell Lane, Hoboken

(Photo credit: @ hudson.coffee)

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. And, even though we know that Daddy’s heart is already yours, always give him the most important meal of the day. Head to Hudson Coffee and choose from twelve different coffee drinks, a wide selection of muffins and pastries, or over fifteen tea variations.

Book a lesson at DIY | 51 Harrison Street, Hoboken

(Photo credit: @thediyjoint)

Spend quality time together while brushing your skills and those of your fathers in store at The DIY Joint. Book one of the many courses offered such as Intro to Furniture Making or Milling Lumber: Cutting Boards. Most classes are BYOB, but be sure to check the schedule ahead of time to confirm. Head over to the site to find out more about what’s available and create memories for life.

Special lounge Certified gift | 932 Washington Street, Hoboken

(Photo credit: @thespesh)

After a year of at-home haircuts, let the professionals take care of it. Give Dad a Spesh Salon gift card on Washington Street for a makeover. Services include cutting, washing and styling, hot towel shaving, blow drying and more.

Beer delivery from 902 Brewery | 101 Pacific Avenue, Jersey City

(Photo credit: @ 902brasser)

Give Dad a cold gift delivered right to his door this Father’s Day. 902 Brewing Co. offers door-to-door delivery of certain products to the store delivery area. Choose from local favorites like Juicy City and Welcome to Jersey City as well as Heroes Work There and Heaven, Hell or Hoboken. Shipping is just $ 6.99.