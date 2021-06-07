Simone Biles wins another American title, this one in record fashion

FORT WORTH, Texas It’s safe to say that Simone Biles wasn’t scrolling Twitter in the middle of the meeting to see the updated rankings.

The reigning world champion and Olympic champion hasn’t lost an all-out competition for eight years, and she extended that streak in record fashion on Sunday night. Her seventh title at the U.S. Championships is the most for a woman and ties Alfred Jochim – who competed back when gymnastics included rope climbing.

Biles finished 4.7 points ahead of Sunisa Lee, who also finished second in 2019, the last time the national championships were held. Or, as the gymnasts describe, first in the non-Simone division. Biles had the highest score in the two-day competition on vault, beam and floor, and was third in his worst event, the uneven bars.

Next is the Olympic Trials, which will take place June 24-27 in St. Louis. The top two scorers, Biles and someone else automatically earn places on the Tokyo squad, and a selection committee will choose the other two.

It’s easy to be content with Biles’ greatness. Imagine if, at the height of their careers, Tiger Woods or Serena Williams won every major tournament. Not one or two. Each. For several consecutive years. We were expecting this, not fully appreciating how lucky we were to witness something so special.

So it’s with Biles. She and Japan’s Kohei Uchimura are the only two gymnasts to have won all of the major international all-around titles for an entire Olympic cycle, and Biles would have done it a second time this quadrennium had it not been for taking a sabbatical. after winning all things ahead of the Rio Games.

It’s not just that Biles wins, however. It’s because she does it so easily. On vault, she didn’t do any of her signature jumps, opting instead for easier jumps which, until just a few years ago, were so difficult that only a few women even tried them.

Biles’ signature tumbling passes during floor exercises always attract oohs and aahs, mostly for the height she takes from them. But she does them with such ease and with such perfect technique that it’s easy to forget how unique they are or not appreciate how many years it took to master them.

A balance beam is barely 4 inches wide and sits 4 feet from the ground. Just walking through it would cause most people to have a cold sweat. Still, Biles moves forward in his routine with refined efficiency, switching from one acrobatic skill to another as if to say: What? Is it supposed to be hard?

Biles knows she’s the greatest gymnast the sport has ever seen, haven’t you seen the rhinestone goat on her leotards? but she already can’t keep track of how many medals and titles she has. So she instead focuses on testing her own limits, wanting to see what she can get her body and mind to do.

Biles made the impossible possible, and we were blessed to watch her do it. The records, the tracks, they all tend to get mixed up after a while. But she is doing things that no one has done before, or will not do, and we should never forget her.

Follow USA TODAY Sports Columnist Nancy Armor on Twitter @nrarmour.