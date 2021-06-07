Connect with us

Bachelorette Katie Thurston beams with joy in red floral dress as she hands out roses to fans

18 seconds ago

Bachelorette Katie Thurston beams with joy in red floral dress as she hands out roses to fans just days before her big premiere

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com

There are only a few days until the premiere of her season of The Bachelorette, but Katie Thurston was still busy handing out roses this weekend.

The reality TV star, 30, presented fans with fresh red flowers during a pop-up picnic in Santa Monica on Saturday.

Sitting inside a hot pink Bachelorette bus parked on the 3rd Street promenade, Katie couldn’t contain her happiness as she asked a fan, “Will you accept this rose?”

Will you accept this rose? Katie Thurston handed out red roses during a pop-up picnic in Santa Monica on Saturday

In videos posted to Instagram, the new Bachelorette enthusiastically met masked fans as attendees picnic nearby.

Upon meeting a woman who shared her name, the reality TV star exclaimed: “You are a Katie! I am a Katie! … Will you accept this rose?

And the star was appropriately dressed for the event in a red floral dress with a plunging neckline.

Overall, the new Bachelorette has remained cute and laid back for her big date.

Flower power! Overall, the new Bachelorette kept her cute and laid back for her big date

Meet your new Bachelorette! Thurston beamed with joy as she met fans

The single vet shook his head full of silky loose waves and walked comfortably in white sneakers.

Without a mask covering her face amid the loosened restraints, the star looked stunning with lashes coated in mascara and a touch of eye shadow.

She also handed out roses with her polished French hands.

Simply stunning: Without a mask covering her face amid the loosened restrictions, the star looked stunning with mascara-coated lashes and a touch of eye shadow

It won’t be long before fans watch Katie hand out roses to potential suitors in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Katie will officially be on TV screens when her season of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 7.

The reality TV star was first introduced to Bachelor Nation during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, where she introduced herself to the hunk with a vibrator in her hand.

Meet and greet! Thurston gifted podcaster Zachary Reality a rose

Meet and greet! Thurston gifted podcaster Zachary Reality a rose

Looking for love! It won't be long before fans watch Katie handing out red roses to potential suitors in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette

Her unforgettable first impression swayed one of her suitors who could be seen in a teaser arriving with a sex doll.

Meanwhile, Katie’s season will also be hosted by fan favorites and former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

The women were selected to replace Chris Harrison after the longtime host controversially defended candidate Rachael Kirkconnell earlier this year amid a racism scandal.

The Bachelorette debuts on Monday, June 7 with a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Learn to know you! The reality star was first introduced to Bachelor Nation during Matt James' season of The Bachelor, where she introduced herself to the hunk with a vibrator in her hand

Double problem! Upon meeting a woman who shared his name, the reality TV star exclaimed:

Power of girls! This season will be hosted by fan favorites Katilyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams

