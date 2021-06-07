College of Designs Art2Wear Fashion Show Goes Virtual Due to COVID-19 | New

Connect with us

College of Designs Art2Wear Fashion Show Goes Virtual Due to COVID-19

NC States’ annual Art2Wear event will be presented on Friday, June 11 at 7 p.m. as online film production instead of his usual in-person trail, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Art2Wear is an annual fashion show hosted by students of the College of Design. The show provides a real experience for students by allowing them to work on the production and design aspects of a fashion show. Students produce works of art in the form of fashion shows.

Usually the Art2Wear fashion show is presented as a live catwalk show at Talley Student Union, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will be an online film in collaboration with NC RED-i state, a collaborative group in communication and marketing.

By presenting the show in film form, viewers will gain a unique personal understanding of the story behind each collection. Art2Wear also offers a virtual reality experience alongside the show, allowing the public to take a closer look at this year’s collections.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and security concerns, designers had to work remotely for most of the process.

Liz Braaksma, in third year studying environmental design in architecture, and Sarah Quinn, third year in the design studies program, are designer partners for the exhibition.

Quinn worked from home for the first half of the show’s prep, then in the design studio for the second half. She explained that working remotely was nice, but came at a cost.

I think the pandemic is a bit more convenient, Quinn said. But you kind of lose out in learning how to do things and collaborate with other students.

Design Studies Alumnus Tess Colavecchio is one of the Art2Wears student directors for this year’s show. She said the show challenged her by making her work with many students, staff and teachers in balancing school and work during the pandemic.

Work with a lot of students, [theres] There’s a lot going on, but it also took me a while to figure out how to organize meetings with faculty and staff, Colavecchio said. It took me a few tries to get it, but I finally got it. Everyone had a job and everyone knew what to expect. It got a lot easier and a lot more programmed. It’s a real world skill that I am very grateful to have learned at the time.

One of the benefits of Art2Wears is that it allows students to gain real-world experience. Morgan Cardwell, an art and design graduate, said working with Art2Wear connects her to her future career aspirations.

Cardwell said being a designer for the show is an accurate representation of working in fashion, as designers work with photographers, videographers, models and other designers.

With the show being a film production this year, the designers were able to add more depth to their stories and collections. Braaksma explained how the show’s online format is more representative of the work of the designers.

I think if it was in person it’s still really cool and anyone can appreciate it, but they might not fully understand the extensive research done for it. said Braaksma.

Quinn said there are other advantages to producing in film format as well.

A [traditional] shows a one-time thing and it goes, so now we have the clothes, but we also have this other element that we could put in portfolios, resumes or just go back, Quinn said.

Colavecchio said the whole planning process for this year’s Art2Wear show was a positive one for her during the pandemic.

It has been a driving experience, one of the best experiences of my entire undergraduate college career, Colavecchio said. It is so fantastic. Everyone is working together and creating what people will see, this fantastic thing, this archival piece, Art2Wear 2021. It was a light piece to say the least.

More information on this year’s Art2Wear program can be found on the College of Drawings web page as well as the Art2Wear website, including how to get tickets for the premiere of the shows.

