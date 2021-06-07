Pride Style 2021: Best LGBTQ Celebrity Products, Apparel, and Collaborations

Featured products are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

Covid-19 may have canceled parades and parties in 2020, but Pride Month, as a summer celebration of diversity, acceptance and love, will continue this year, but not without controversial. In recent years, several brands have launched collaborations and derivative products on the theme of pride. But how relevant are Pride products in a year we all struggle to celebrate?

Brands working with the LGBTQ community are not new: H&M has a long history of working with LGBTQ actors and activists, and their “”Beyond the rainbowThe initiative will provide funds to the UN Free & Equal campaign, a global struggle for equality led by the United Nations for human rights. Yet some LGBTQ leaders have accused brands of promoting “pinkwashed” products – essentially using Pride as a marketing tool and taking advantage of the community without giving anything in return. It is particularly unpleasant after a year which particularly affected the community, financially speaking.

In previous years we have seen the release of all of sneakers to this infamous mouthwash with pride-themed packaging and, well, not much else. Is one recognizable color scheme enough to convince the LGBTQ community – and everyone for that matter – to open their wallets for shopping after a long year of pandemic?

According to YouGov, a quarter of Americans say they’re more likely to buy LGBTQ-friendly brands, and over 80% are likely to try new products from brands that actively support LGBTQ communities as opposed to those that don’t. Authenticity is clearly the key here, and despite the financial blow the retail industry has taken over the past year, we are seeing more and more brands putting their money where they say it is, choosing to donate to laudable causes.

We’ve rounded up eight pride month shopping collaborations from brands using their platform for good. Each of these collections partners with either LGBTQ actors and artists, charity, or a portion of the proceeds to support a number of important and worthy causes.

1. UGG x Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X team up with UGG and the Pacific Pride Foundation for their #UGGPride campaign this year, appearing as one of the featured hosts of the Pacific Pride “PROUD Prom”, a virtual event with LGBTQ + youth and local allies from Santa Barbara and coastal communities in California.

In addition to the ‘PROUD Prom’ (which was sponsored by UGG), the company is also launching a limited edition collection of all kinds of footwear and apparel in pride-inspired colors, such as the cozy, rainbow patterned. sky Disco Stripes Slide (see below). The rapper says it wasn’t until recently that he fell in love with the art of fashion, and teaming up with UGG was the natural progression of his career and identity. Having spoken of the challenges of coming out in the music industry before, being a Pride Ambassador with this campaign now feels “pretty awesome,” he said. Rolling stone.

For every pair of Disco Stripe slides sold, the brand will donate $ 25 to GLAAD, up to a guaranteed maximum donation of $ 125,000.



2. Coach pride

Coach doesn’t just put a rainbow on some luxury handbags: the fashion brand has long been a staunch supporter of LGBTQ causes, releasing annual Pride collections, partnering with non-profit organizations. making a profit and donating to community funds around the world through the Coach Foundation.

This year, the Coach Foundation will make donations to the brand’s long-standing LGBTQ partners, including the Albert Kennedy Trust, Point Foundation and CenterLink, to support their work to connect LGBTQ youth with supportive communities. The collection includes Coach’s signature canvas bags, sneakers and sliders remixing their classic logo with colors inspired by the pride flag. Prices range from $ 55 for a hang tag to $ 495 for a quilted duffel bag.

Coach also launched a “Dream it Real” section on his site, after working with Dream It Real nonprofit partner, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, on a film about how many young people find pride in their lives. everyday life. See the stories here.



3. Harry’s razors

Famous men’s grooming company Harry’s brought back their popular “Shave With Pride” set this year, which features a bold razor personalized with a unique iridescent handle. The set also includes three blade cartridges, a travel blade cover, and a bottle of Harry’s Foaming Shave Gel.

The limited edition set comes in an artistically inspired box, designed this year by artist Zipeng Zhu. Like every year, Harry’s says 100% of the proceeds from the sale of this set will go to The Trevor Project, which will help the nonprofit serve more than 80,000 LGBTQ youth in crisis this year.



4. Nordstrom BP. x Wild Fang

Besides Nordstrom taking the lead with their “Be Proud by BP”. line, this year they collaborated with queer fashion label Wildfang to release a gender neutral clothing collection aimed at dismantling gender and societal norms in fashion. The collection includes shirts, jackets, rompers, shorts and accessories. All styles in the collection are available in extended sizes – sizes XS-4X – making this a truly inclusive offering.

Nordstrom says they will donate 10% of Be Proud by BP. net sales to the nonprofit Trans Lifeline. They will also provide a grant to the Trans Lifeline x FOLX Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Care Fund to support transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming people in honor of Pride Month. Parts in the BP. x The Wildfang collection starts at $ 7.



5.shopDisney

This is one of the first years that shopDisney has an extensive Pride collection, but we can see that they have stepped up their offerings. There are colorful rainbow-colored, pride flag-inspired shirts, face masks, mini backpacks, and even a pair of iconic rainbow-adorned mouse ears. heaven if you decide to visit one of the Disney parks in June. A few pieces even run through franchises, with eye-catching Pride merchandise for Marvel and Star Wars fans now available.

In recognition of Pride Month, The Walt Disney Company also makes donations to organizations that support LGBTQ + communities, including GLSEN and It Gets Better Project, as well as nonprofits around the world like ARELAS and Nijiiro. Diversity. Prices for their Pride collection start at $ 7 and include collectible pins and other mouse-themed accessories.



6. SKYY Vodka x Kim Petras, Symone and Alok Vaid-Menon

With various campaigns and partnerships dating back to its founding in 1992, SKYY Vodka has shown that they are ready to go beyond the corporate alliance. Their Go out (again) This year, the campaign features three voices at the forefront of the LGBTQ + movement: popstar Kim Petras, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Symone, and writer and performance artist Alok Vaid-Menon.

As the country slowly emerges from lockdown, this campaign calls for support for the LGBTQ + hotel industry, including places and performers hit hard by Covid-19. “Pride is more than a parade or a party. These are stories of acceptance, chosen family, a celebration of individuality, a fight for equality and so much more, ”Symone said in a statement. “Nightlife has long been at the heart of the LGBTQ + community, whether it’s a place to express yourself freely or a way to support yourself financially. Now is the time to step in and help these places, and the people who work and perform there, to get back on their feet.

SKYY has also partnered with NYC Pride to launch the SKYY Nightlife Fund, as part of the NYC Pride Gives Back program. SKYY will make a starting donation of $ 25,000, dedicated to LGBTQ + nightlife workers and artists facing financial hardship due to the pandemic. So grab some vodka and go out (safe) to support the community when you can.



7. SodaStream x Laverne Cox

If you’re looking for alcohol-free bubbles to celebrate the June festivities, SodaStream has called on actress and activist Laverne Cox to present their “Rainbow Story” campaign for Pride. The campaign features an animated film of the same title, which portrays Cox as a superhero, taking viewers through key moments in his life – ending with a message encouraging people to proudly share their own rainbow story. -sky.

To accompany the campaign, SodaStream is launching a limited edition “Rainbow Story” sparkling water kit. The kit includes a Fizzi machine in a sleek matte black design, a 1 L carbonating bottle with carrying loop, a carbonating cylinder and a pack of six permanent rainbow markers, so you can customize your own machine with sparkling water.

Sodastream says part of the proceeds will be donated to ILGA World, a global LGBTQ NGO.



