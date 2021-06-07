Durand Guion gets his first fashion collection with Fair Harbor – WWD

Almost ten years ago, Ken Giddon, president of the men’s boutique Rothmans, introduced Durand Guion, vice president of the Macy’s Fashion Office group, to Caroline Danehy, a self-proclaimed fashion lover and high school friend of Giddon’s son. .

Guion graciously invited her to lunch and when they finally got a chance to chat he was impressed with her intelligence, passion for fashion and entrepreneurial spirit. They continued to meet for a meal every time she came home from college, and Guion encouraged her to follow her dreams.

That dream became Fair Harbor, a sustainable swimwear brand that Danehy started with his older brother Jake six years ago. The brand, which produces its collection from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, was named after the seaside community of Fire Island where the siblings spent the summer growing up.

The issue of sustainability was “a new idea eight or nine years ago,” Guion said, and he inspired the siblings to take the plunge and create their brand. They did and Fair Harbor has since built a successful business. Although the Dahenys declined to provide a volume figure, they said sales and the number of shorts sold through May of this year exceeded that of 2020 as a whole.

All along, Guion was “on the sidelines as a coach and cheerleader – they can say a nag,” Guion said with a chuckle. “But they have determination and passion and they’ve built an incredible brand.”

And now, Fair Harbor is returning the favor by creating a Durand Guion capsule collection that will launch on June 16. Although he said he’s “been designing in my head for 33 years at Macy’s,” this is the first time director fashion has ever designed anything of his own.

This resulted in three prints with special meaning for him: a Tokyo-inspired Shibori print; an oversized floral statement and a cashmere, “which you don’t see a lot in swimwear,” he said. “These are three very unique pieces and are a personal extension of the things I love.”

Guion, who stressed that he had Macy’s blessing for the collection, did not invest in the brand and will not receive any financial compensation for the capsule, said the collaboration will also be sold to the Macy’s Park department of the flagship. Herald Square. like at Lenox Square in Atlanta. It will also be sold on the Fair Harbor website and will cost $ 72 and $ 92.

Ten percent of proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Swim Strong Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports community swimming programs in minority communities.

Jake Danehy said the Fair Harbor landing page will tell the story, feature lifestyle imagery and there will be a purchase link on the brand’s Instagram page. The shooting was carried out in Los Angeles.

“When we started, Durand pushed us from a fashion and design standpoint,” said Caroline Danehy. “So this is his special time to shine. It was a real labor of love. He has been such an influential person in our lives. When we started out, everyone was telling us that we were too young and that the he space was full, but Durand gave us gasoline for our fire and it was amazing to have it in our corner.

“Durand always pushed us to go further and this collection was a true collaboration,” said Jake Danehy.

Since the brand’s launch, Fair Harbor has worked with brands such as Huckberry and Untuckit as well as Bar Taco and One Hotels in Miami. The brand is primarily aimed at consumers but also has 100 independent stores and Nordstrom among its customers.