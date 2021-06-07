Are we even interested in revenge dress-up?

A section of fashion referees speculated last year that revenge dressing would be all the rage once the pandemic subsides. Given the deadly second wave of coronavirus, it seems unlikely that there will be a return to the exuberant era of flappers.

While many of us continue to stay inside our homes in comfy pajamas and sweatpants, the very idea of ​​wearing those high heels and dresses that look like me seems rather far-fetched. But a section of fashionistas are hungry to make bold sartorial statements without compromising on the comfort they have become so accustomed to.

Could fashion offer an antidote to this enigma?

Christian Dior’s artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, reflected this in her FW21 release, a paradox of opulence offset by austere austerity. While her performance wear-like puffers reflect an outdoorsy spirit, her fairytale sets have celebrated the idea of ​​more is more. Virginie Viard at Chanel also sent out an athleisure-inspired range, with a range of sweaters and parkas, which contrasted with the feminine lace camisoles and miniskirts.

Back home, couture brands like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla have addressed this issue with their ready-to-wear lines, including leisure and party wear, which can be dressy or casual.

“The second wave of the pandemic has touched us both physically and emotionally, so it will take time to get out of it. It’s not just about appealing to faith and confidence to feel that the purchases are in. security. It’s about having the desire to do it, “he added. says Sandeep, who expects to see a slow comeback in Indian tailoring as there aren’t many occasions in the near future that demand it.

In recent months, a wave of revenge has been felt around the world with the opening of markets. The six-month window between the two waves saw a dramatic increase in sales across all areas of fashion, travel and lifestyle. When the second wave hit early on, everyone was still hoping that things would soon be back to normal and the crazy buying would happen again. However, the enormous loss of human life that India has witnessed made everyone rethink their priorities and I don’t see the revenge buying repeating itself after this lockdown, ”said designer Monisha Jaising.

In October, Shivan & Narresh’s loungewear launched, resulting in increased sales once the lockdown was lifted.

“It was a sign to help us understand what our clients really wanted, which was to escape through fashion and make a bold statement about celebrating the life and spirit of being alive. Everyone was just looking for a reason to travel. This kind of unprecedented demand was something we had never seen in the last decade of fashion. So sartorial revenge is not a myth like us. lived it last year ”, explains Shivan Bhatiya.

Some designers are hoping that 2022 will be a rather interesting time for fashion. “On the one hand, we will become more aware of our consumption and on the other hand, when we have the opportunity to dress like in the roaring twenties, we will see a lot of embellishments, high-end outfits”, explains the designer Payal Singhal.

There is also a section of designers who think that being in loungewear for so long is definitely going to bring out the dressier side in people. “We were no longer going to wait for a special occasion to dress up, but to make an ordinary moment special,” says designer Monica Shah of the Jade label.

All in all, next year will be a defining year for fashion, as contrasting styles and sensibilities clash and create a unique stylistic language of creativity, comfort and chic.