Game 4 recap: Avs disastrously loses 5-1





With six minutes remaining in Game 3, the Colorado Avalanche looked poised to take a 3-0 best of seven series lead against the Golden Knights. Oh how the mighty have fallen. The Avs now return to Denver with the series tied at two. It is now the best of the three series. The game Things started off optimistically with Brandon Saad putting the Avs in a 1-0 lead with his sixth goal of the playoffs. It was all Vegas after that. Jonathan Marchessault scored to balance things out after a poor run from Avalanche defender Patrik Nemeth. Nemeth froze and attempted a blind pass that fell straight into the hands of the opposition. After the first shot hit the post, the Avalanche players seemed to think the puck had already entered the net. After a scrum, the puck entered the wrong angle and deflected. It was a sign of things to come. The first period ended with one goal per play. It didn’t last long. Vegas took advantage of a strange man run and a snipe shot from forward Max Pacioretty just a minute into the second. Vegas scored yet again with eleven minutes left in the second once again on Jonathan Marchessault’s stick. Marchessault completed his hat trick six minutes into the start of the third period, giving Vegas a 4-1 lead as hats poured down from the crowded T-Mobile arena. Vegas’ fifth and final goal came in a game in which Avs goaltender Philipp Grubauers carried the puck after making the initial save. Take away food The clearest take away from tonight’s competition is the total dominance of the front row of the Colorado Avalanche. It looks like they haven’t made their mark since Rantanens’ overtime goal in Game 2. A goal that came on a man advantage. the Vegas Golden Knights have now made their way with the Avalanche for eight consecutive periods. The first game is now a confirmed aberration and it’s not something we can expect to see again in this series. following Colorado and Vegas will face off again Tuesday at the Ball Arena. The Avs will bring a zero momentum and without any advantage. It’s time for some of that resolution to surface for Colorado. The puck falls at 7 p.m. MTN.

