Melissa George shows off her slender legs in a daring floral dress as

His new Apple TV + show The Mosquito Coast has been picked up for another season.

And Melissa George looked in high spirits as she attended Apple’s FYC Awards summer screening series at the Ford Amphitheater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 44-year-old Australian actress was stunned in a floral Chanel dress with a thigh slit to show off her toned legs.

The thigh is the limit! Melissa George showed off her slender legs in a bold floral dress as she attended Apple’s FYC Awards summer screening series at the Ford Amphitheater in Los Angeles on Sunday

The auburn haired beauty accessorized with a pair of chic peep-toe heels and a black Chanel handbag.

She added a pop of color by wearing a layer of red lipstick on her pout and had her hair in a natural wave.

Melissa was joined at the event by her co-stars Gabriel Bateman and Logan Polish.

Justin Theroux also stars and acts as executive producer of the series.

The dramatic thriller, about an idealistic man (Theroux) who moves his family to the wilds of Latin America, is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Paul Theroux, Justin’s uncle.

Glamor: The auburn haired beauty accessorized with a pair of chic peep-toe heels and added a pop of color by wearing a slick of red lipstick

Justin is also named after the famous travel writer and novelist, as his middle name is Paul.

The Mosquito Coast has previously been adapted into a 1986 film starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as well as the late River Phoenix.

The new iteration starring co-stars Justin Melissa, Kimberly Elise and Logan.

Melissa ended her five-year marriage to Jean David Blanc, 52, in September 2016, and has since been embroiled in a bitter argument over the custody of their sons Raphal, six, and Solal, four.

Discussion: Melissa was joined at the event by her co-stars Gabriel Bateman and Logan Polish

Melissa and Jean David met in 2011 at a BAFTA after-party and started a relationship the following year.

In early 2017, Melissa and Jean David were found guilty of assaulting each other following an alleged domestic dispute in 2016.

Jean David later said in a statement at the time: “Regarding the alleged violence against Melissa George, I strongly challenge it and therefore lodged an appeal against the judgment, which is not final.”

Melissa played the role of Angel Parrish in Home and Away from 1993 to 1996, and made her big screen debut in the United States in 1998 in the movie Dark City.

She was also featured in Mulholland Drive in 2001 and Derailed in 2005.