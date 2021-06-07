Connect with us

Fashion

Melissa George shows off her slender legs in a daring floral dress as

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By


The thigh is the limit! Melissa George shows off her slender legs in a bold floral dress as she promotes her new TV series The Mosquito Coast

By Jade Watkins For Daily Mail Australia

Posted: | Update:

His new Apple TV + show The Mosquito Coast has been picked up for another season.

And Melissa George looked in high spirits as she attended Apple’s FYC Awards summer screening series at the Ford Amphitheater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 44-year-old Australian actress was stunned in a floral Chanel dress with a thigh slit to show off her toned legs.

The thigh is the limit! Melissa George showed off her slender legs in a bold floral dress as she attended Apple’s FYC Awards summer screening series at the Ford Amphitheater in Los Angeles on Sunday

The auburn haired beauty accessorized with a pair of chic peep-toe heels and a black Chanel handbag.

She added a pop of color by wearing a layer of red lipstick on her pout and had her hair in a natural wave.

Melissa was joined at the event by her co-stars Gabriel Bateman and Logan Polish.

Justin Theroux also stars and acts as executive producer of the series.

The dramatic thriller, about an idealistic man (Theroux) who moves his family to the wilds of Latin America, is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Paul Theroux, Justin’s uncle.

Glamor: The auburn haired beauty accessorized with a pair of chic peep-toe heels and added a pop of color by wearing a slick of red lipstick

Glamor: The auburn haired beauty accessorized with a pair of chic peep-toe heels and added a pop of color by wearing a slick of red lipstick

Justin is also named after the famous travel writer and novelist, as his middle name is Paul.

The Mosquito Coast has previously been adapted into a 1986 film starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as well as the late River Phoenix.

The new iteration starring co-stars Justin Melissa, Kimberly Elise and Logan.

Melissa ended her five-year marriage to Jean David Blanc, 52, in September 2016, and has since been embroiled in a bitter argument over the custody of their sons Raphal, six, and Solal, four.

Discussion: Melissa was joined at the event by her co-stars Gabriel Bateman and Logan Polish

Discussion: Melissa was joined at the event by her co-stars Gabriel Bateman and Logan Polish

Melissa and Jean David met in 2011 at a BAFTA after-party and started a relationship the following year.

In early 2017, Melissa and Jean David were found guilty of assaulting each other following an alleged domestic dispute in 2016.

Jean David later said in a statement at the time: “Regarding the alleged violence against Melissa George, I strongly challenge it and therefore lodged an appeal against the judgment, which is not final.”

Melissa played the role of Angel Parrish in Home and Away from 1993 to 1996, and made her big screen debut in the United States in 1998 in the movie Dark City.

She was also featured in Mulholland Drive in 2001 and Derailed in 2005.

New Series: Justin Theroux also plays the role of executive producer on the series. The dramatic thriller, about an idealistic man (Theroux) who moves his family to the wilds of Latin America, is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Paul Theroux, Justin's uncle.

New Series: Justin Theroux also plays the role of executive producer on the series. The dramatic thriller, about an idealistic man (Theroux) who moves his family to the wilds of Latin America, is based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Paul Theroux, Justin’s uncle.

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: