With Gary Gait moving to Syracuse men’s lacrosse coach, who will take over the women’s team?

The cat is out of the bag. Gary Gait is moving to take over the Syracuse men’s lacrosse program. Who will replace him to take over an elite Syracuse women’s lacrosse program that was inches away from being national champions? Here are six people who could realistically replace longtime head coach Gary Gait.

Caitlin Deflese

Caitlin Defliese joined the Orange team in 2016 after spending five years with Stony Brook. One thing to keep in mind is that Syracuse is a university that likes to keep it in the family. Which means that it wouldn’t be surprising to see Syracuse hire either 1) a former player or 2) someone who coaches / has previously coached for Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse.

In the case of coach Defliese, she falls under the current assistant category in Syracuse. She is their defensive coordinator and has been a staple of the program for the past several years. The word I would use to describe it is consistent. The feeling I have from members of the women’s lacrosse team is that Coach Defliese is trustworthy.

As we have seen, Syracuse’s defense excelled under his leadership. With her family already settled in Syracuse, it could be a decision that makes sense to her. That being said, the only backdrop is that she just had a baby, so there are a few factors that she would likely consider if this opportunity presented itself.

Coach Defliese was previously at Stony Brook as a defensive coordinator, leading one of the best defenses in the country. In 2016, the Seawolves placed second in the nation in scoring defense (6.1 gpg) and fourth in scoring margin (7.33). Goalkeeper Anna Tesoriero was second in the country with a 6.07 goals-against average. While at Stony Brook, Defliese mentored two All-Americans, two winners from all regions and seven selections from all conferences.

Prior to that, Coach Defliese played at Boston University and secured a spot on the All-America East Second Team in 2010. It came after she was named to the Conference Rookie squad. in 2007, registering 13 induced turnovers, 23 draft checks and 21 ground balls.

Regy Thorpe

When you ask a female lacrosse player from Syracuse what impact Regy Thorpe had on her, the answer is “huge”. Regy Thorpe joined Gary Gait’s staff in 2010 as an assistant coach. He was promoted to associate head coach in January 2015 and held that position throughout the 2019 season. This was after Thorpe was captain of the Orange men’s team at the 1993 national championship.

During his 10 years on the sidelines, he helped produce 22 IWCLA All-Americans, six IWCLA Players of the Year, and six Tewaaraton finalists. The Orange was 158-62 and has competed in the NCAA tournament for nine of its 10 years. In those nine NCAA tournament appearances, Syracuse made six trips to the Final Four, while also appearing twice in the National Championship game.

After Thorpe’s time in Syracuse, he joined Pitt’s lacrosse program in June 2020 as an assistant coach. He spent the last year as the head coach and general manager of New York Riptide in the National Lacrosse League.

Thorpe would make sense as he is a coach who has positively impacted so many players. He would feel familiar to some of them. Even if he wouldn’t have coached many of them before, he would be welcome right away because he is not new to the program or the school. Ask most of the alumni, though, and they’ll tell you Regy Thorpe was an ace. Not just for his wealth of knowledge, but because of who he is as a person.

Kayla treanor

I’m not even sure an explanation is needed as to why this would make sense. Kayla Treanor is not only one of the main faces of Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse, but many would say she is THE face of women’s lacrosse. This is how much she has taken the sport forward.

A former Orange, here are some of Kayla Treanor’s most important accolades of her time as a Cuse player: Tewaaraton Award finalist, IWLCA Forward of the Year for three consecutive years, Female Athlete of the Year at Syracuse, finished his career ranked fourth on the Division I All-Time Scorers List (393 pts.) -Record of the season with 217 draw checks. All this to say that she was an elite player.

She is also part of the elite as a coach.

Currently, Treanor resides in Boston where she is the assistant to the Boston College women’s lacrosse team. Which, if you remember, is the team that beat Syracuse and won the national championships not too long ago.

In 2019, Treanor’s guidance led the Eagles to their most productive offensive outing in program history, accumulating 404 goals this season. As a draw specialist, she led the team to its very first season, breaking the 400 draw wins mark, led by Sam Apuzzo (191 wins) and Dempsey Arsenault (100 wins).

This year, she led British Columbia to a national championship and guided Charlotte North, who won the Tewaaraton Award and set the NCAA single-season goal scoring record with 102.

However, an important note about Treanor is that sources hear she was offered the job but turned it down. She lives in Boston and is part of the team that just won the national championship. She also trains under the guidance of Acacia Walker-Weinstein whom she loves and respects, so there are plenty of reasons she could stay.

michelle tumolo

Michelle Tumolo is another Syracuse greats who could potentially return to her alma mater. Here is the story with Michelle Tumolo. She is an American player in Syracuse, a member of the US National Team gold medalist in 2017 and most recently completed her third season as head coach at Wagner in 2021.

Tumolo guided the Seahawks to their seventh consecutive appearance in the conference-record Northeastern Conference Championship game. The 2021 Seahawks finished the season 10-5, going 9-3 in conference.

At Syracuse, Tumolo ended his college career with 141 goals and 137 assists, ranking in Syracuse’s career top 10 in goals, assists and points. His assists total ranked ninth in NCAA history at the end of his career. She was also a finalist for the Tewaaraton Prize in 2012.

Again, Syracuse is known for keeping their coaching choices “in the family”, which Tumolo certainly is. That being said, she resides in New York City, so she would have to relocate and choose to drop the head coaching job she already holds.

Katie rowan

Katie Rowan returned to the University of Albany in June 2018 (after serving as an assistant coach) when she was hired as the Great Danes’ women’s lacrosse head coach.

In Rowan Thomson’s first season, Albany finished 11-7 overall, qualifying for his ninth straight game for the America East title. The Great Danes have boasted eight America East All-Conference first-team caps, including offensive player of the year Madison Conway. Additionally, midfielder Sam Tortora set the program’s career record for assists.

Prior to her coaching career, Rowan was a player in … you guessed it, Syracuse. In Syracuse, she led the country in scoring in 2008 and totaled 396 points (232 goals, 164 assists) during her career. She set single-season records in Syracuse for points (142) and assists (69) assisting the Orange in the 2008 Final Four and was four times honored as the All-Big East First Team.

She is believed to have a brilliant coaching mind, and has been coaching longer than many of the other candidates. She has knowledge, coaching experience and a solid understanding of how Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse works. Already located in upstate New York, Rowan’s move wouldn’t be as far as some of the other candidates.

Joe spallina

He’s more of a dark horse here, but Joe Spallina is someone who could definitely be in the pool. Joe Spallina took over the program from Stony Brook in 2012 and has never looked back. On his own, he transformed Stony Brook from a team with a record loss to one that is consistently ranked in the top 10. This year his team reached Elite 8 where he was just inches away from knowing UNC. , a team that has been ranked number one for most of the season.

The interesting thing about Spallina’s recovery is that he’s the only person on the roster who’s never played in Syracuse or coached in Syracuse, and his coaching style is drastically different from Gary’s. Coach Gait is more active while Coach Spallina is more active. They perform different offenses. Their defenses are somewhat similar (the two zones) but also have differences. It would be a more drastic change from some of the other options, and the culture of the team could change with him at the helm as well. That being said, he’s a well-respected figure in the lacrosse community and I don’t think it would surprise anyone if offered the job.