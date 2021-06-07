Paris Fashion Weeks new plan to measure environmental impact





Paris Fashion Week intends to lead the charge to better understand the environmental impact of the catwalks. The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the governing body of French fashion, called on the auditing, accounting and consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers to develop two new tools to measure environmental and social impacts. and economic of its many parades. After 18 months of design, the tools are expected to launch for the spring / summer 2022 season scheduled from September 27 to October 5, which is expected to be both physical and digital. Before that, the men’s and couture shows in June and July will be back in shape after switching to fully digital events during the pandemic. We have developed a tool that can be duplicated in space and adapted to different types of events, Pascal Morand, executive president of the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, told reporters on Friday. Paris is the fashion capital of the world, and it has been said that Paris is the digital fashion capital of the world with online fashion week. It is our responsibility to develop the necessary tools in terms of sustainability. An advisory committee around PwC’s development included fashion show production company Bureau Betak and public relations agency DLX, while 37 stakeholders, including houses such as Chanel, Herms, Kering, model agencies and places, also participated in the project. All environmental, social and economic parameters are taken into account; it’s a balance, said Sylvain Lambert, partner of PWC, co-responsible for sustainable development, adviser to Paris Fashion Week. No estimate of total event carbon emissions in millions of tonnes was provided. We must be wary of received ideas: it is clear that we can think that the trip has an impact. But you have to know what it encompasses, and the tool will allow it. We have the intuition, but we will wait for the figure. Fashion week in Paris as well as New York, Milan and London were scrutinized for their heavy environmental footprint: in-person catwalks invite editors, buyers, models and other talent and attendees to travel the world several times a year. A 2019 Saint Laurent parade on the shores of Malibu has been criticized for flouting environmental regulations. The pandemic, which has forced fashion organizers to report on digital views, has offered the industry a chance to rethink its approach to Fashion Month. The Parisian organizers intend that the PwC tool, although it is not a miracle solution, will eventually be open source, allowing uniform transparency for the impact and sustainability of other events.

