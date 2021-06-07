How to navigate the corporate dress code

Did you get the memo?

Corporate clothing. Love it or hate it, most of us will have to wear it at some point, whether it’s once for the 10 year work experience or forever in our high-flying office jobs.

Every time you walk the aisles of clothing stores with friends, at some point someone will pull a cute top off the rack and say the inevitable words: Do you think this is appropriate for the job?

While women constantly struggle to find clothes that match their body, style, and company dress code, men simply seek out the closest shirt and call it a day.

When we asked if these top or pants were suitable for work, often what we really asked is Do you think this outfit will allow me to be taken seriously in my workplace?

More often than not, corporate clothing for women is an attempt to reshape men’s outfits to suit a woman’s physique. But why can’t I wear a modest, flowy floral dress with puffed sleeves to my job at the bank?

Or maybe a structured white shirt with an eye-catching lace collar? Oh, that’s right, it’s a man’s world. A 2015 study even found that women who dress more like men are more likely to be hired compared to other women and are taken more seriously in the workplace. Awesome. So what do we do with this information?

When I googled “what is appropriate to wear at work?” », 540,000,000 results appeared, almost all intended for women. An article told me not to wear anything close to the body, skirts that fall more than two inches above the knee, and especially no shorts. Most of my wardrobe goes there.

To get a better idea of ​​what corporate fashion really is and how to dress for it while still maintaining your personal style, I asked the co-founder of the Australian fashion brand Corprt, Nessie croft, for some advice.

I believe it depends on the culture we have built in certain work environments. What I encourage and always strive to live on my own is to wear clothes that I feel comfortable and confident in and that will depend on the day, my mood and the type of work I am doing. am involved, said Nessie.

Women are always held to a higher standard, especially when it comes to what we wear, so I strive to create models that can transcend occasion, trends and the patriarchal gaze, she explains. .

A wonderful blend of corporate relevance with a hint of femininity, Nessie creates pieces that can be worn anywhere. And isn’t that the point? Ideally, we want to be able to seamlessly move from work to our after-work life without having to swap our outfits in a crappy public restroom.

So what is appropriate, and who decides that? “What is appropriate depends on the work environment, but I often find that suggested or appropriate dress codes are a thinly veiled way for men to dictate what women should wear, so that they are not one. distraction for their male counterparts. I think we can all agree that it’s archaic and sexist. We should all feel empowered to wear clothes that uplift our inner selves and contribute to more productive conversations, Nessie tells me.

Having worked in a company, I completely agree with her. Considering all the rules that come with these dress codes, it might seem impossible to be fashionable. But according to Nessie, being in fashion is entirely up to the wearer, he is the creator of his own fashionable expression, regardless of the dress code. I think the best thing you can do is value fashion as a tool for self-expression and choose your pieces with consideration; invest in clothes that have longevity in both design and construction, don’t be afraid to wear color and have fun with it.

In the end, if you work in the corporate environment, more often than not you will have to follow a dress code. But that doesn’t mean you’ll have to wear clothes you don’t like. Buy from sustainable local brands that create pieces that have personality but are still quite formal, consider E Nolan, Coreprt, Arnsdorf, Alpha 60, Permanent Vacation, Sister Studios, Kloke, Handsom, FME Apparel, Par Moi and Jillian Boustred is a great place to start, if you have the budget.

If you’re looking for something that works for a lower price, UNIQLO is great for all basics, especially work-friendly knits and shirts, just like Cos, although it’s more expensive than the former. If you want to go for second-hand clothing, local consignment stores like Mutual Muse, Goodbyes and Swop always have a great selection of local and international brands whose designs can be tailored to the business while still allowing you to keep your sense of style.

Organize a collection of shirts that suit your body type (one striped and one white are always a safe bet), a few pairs of tailored pants, dresses or skirts that can be worn with said shirts (pinstripe or bold colors can be a simple way to add interest to your outfits (like layering), a well-cut blazer and a classic coat or trench coat is also a good place to start.

As Nessie says, if these clothes are going to make up the majority of your wardrobe, then make sure you love and respect them. Think of it as building a capsule wardrobe.

While the corporate dress code is premised on sexism, if you’re stuck in a workplace that expects you to dress a certain way, you can try to have fun with it. Treat it almost like a challenge. More, the power combinations are in.

