Meghan Markle welcomes second child, here’s a look at her pregnancy mode





Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second child with Prince Harry. The couple welcomed their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4. The name is a tribute to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II and his mother, Princess Diana. The couple announced the happy news to the world on Sunday, after which the royals congratulated them on social media. Lili was born at 11:40 a.m. on Friday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, Calif., And weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, a spokesperson for the couple said. Meghan first announced that she was pregnant with a girl when she sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan and Harry had both made the news public during the infamous conversation. Throughout her second pregnancy, Meghan made rare appearances. However, whenever she attended a virtual event or interview, she was dressed impeccably, and new moms-to-be should definitely take note of her pregnant style book. THE OPRAH WINFREY SHOW Meghan Markle in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. (Reuters) For her appearance in the Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan chose a black long sleeve midi dress with white floral prints. The triple silk georgette dress featured a plunging V-neckline and matching fabric belt that brought the dress together. She completed her outfit with black suede stiletto heels. The Duchess accessorized her ensemble with a heirloom diamond bracelet from Princess Diana’s collection. She also wore a Cartier bracelet and a delicate aquamarine necklace. She tied her hair up in a relaxed bun and kept her makeup simple with kohl-edged eyes and pink lipstick. FLORAL DRESS Meghan Markle in a floral print dress. (Instagram / @ meghanmarklesource) Meghan opted for a poppy-print silk shirtdress for her appearance in a segment of Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World. The floral midi dress featured a fabric belt at the waist. Meghan cinched the waist and flowing A-line midi skirt of the ensemble with the belt. To accessorize her outfit, Meghan wore a dainty gold necklace and matching earrings. She left her braids open in a side parting with the ensemble and went for her signature minimalist makeup with kohl-embellished eyes. PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT DRESS For the announcement of her second pregnancy, Meghan and Harry chose to break traditions and use a casual, laid-back shoot to make the news public. Meghan donned in a long sleeveless maternity dress with a flowy silhouette for the heartwarming photo. She left her locks open with the set, which displayed her baby bump. The photo was clicked by Misan Harriman. FLOWER SHOULDER DRESS After making the big announcement that they were expecting a baby girl, Meghan and Harry’s good friend and photographer Misan shared a new black and white photo of the couple with their son Archie. A happy Meghan shows off her baby bump while cradling her son, Archie, in her arms in the heartwarming image. For the shoot, Meghan opted for a long, off-the-shoulder floral-print dress. The set had quarter length sleeves and pleated details on the skirt. Meghan left her hair open with the dress and flaunted her pregnancy glow. THE OSCAR DE LA RENTA DRESS Meghan Markle in an Oscar de la Renta dress (Twitter / @ whatmegwore) Meghan and Harry made a surprise appearance at Spotify’s Stream On event in February, where they discussed their new Archewell Audio podcast. The Duchess of Sussex opted to wear an elegant drop waist dress from Oscar de la Renta in the video. The luxury brand’s ready-to-wear shift dress features lemon and green leaf patterns that are reminiscent of summer. The sleeveless dress had a dramatic ruffle hem and a scoop neckline which added the perfect finish. Meghan left her locks open in a middle parting with the dress and again went for kohl-clad eyes and simple makeup. Meghan and Harry are already parents to two-year-old boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple welcomed Archie on May 6, 2019. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos