Elsa Hosk looks stylish in a cutout dress with a trench coat on a Sunday stroll with baby Tuulikki in Pasadena
By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com
Posted: | Update:
She first became a mother when she gave birth to a daughter in February.
And on Sunday, Elsa Hosk took little Tuulikki for a walk, pushing her stroller around the neighborhood near her home in Pasadena, Calif.
The model, 32, wore a white mid-calf dress with a substantial cutout panel at the waist and added a green trench coat.
Mum and Me: Elsa Hosk showed off some skin in a white calf-length dress with a panel cut out at the waist as she took her baby girl Tuulikki for a walk on Sunday in Pasadena, Calif.
The former Victoria’s Secret angel stepped out in a pair of black Chanel loafers.
She also wore angular sunglasses and wore her long blonde hair down.
Hosk shares her baby with longtime partner Tom Daly.
Model: The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 32, added a green trench coat and stepped out in a pair of black Chanel loafers. She wore angular sunglasses and wore her blonde hair loose
The beauty has regained shape after her pregnancy and childbirth.
On Saturday, she shared a bikini photo on her Instagram in which she was seen lounging by a pool with Tuulikki lying next to her on a beach towel.
Hosk, who donned a floppy, colorful sun hat, showed off her slim figure in a white two-piece.
Her little girl was dressed in a beige top and matching shorts.
Post-pregnancy body: Hosk regained shape after giving birth to her daughter in February and on Saturday she shared a bikini photo on her Instagram in which she was seen lounging by a pool with Tuulikki lying next to it of her on a beach towel
Hosk and Daly moved from New York to the West Coast after learning they were going to be parents.
They paid $ 6 million for a property in Pasadena, outside Los Angeles.
The residence, located on one hectare, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as an independent guest house and a swimming pool.
The couple decided to move to the Los Angeles area to raise their child and so Hosk could explore opportunities in Hollywood.
Sunny vibe: Hosk and his partner Tom DalyHosk moved from New York to the West Coast after learning they were going to be parents. They paid $ 6 million for a property in Pasadena, outside Los Angeles
