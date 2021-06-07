Elsa Hosk looks stylish in a cutout dress with a trench coat on a Sunday stroll with baby Tuulikki

She first became a mother when she gave birth to a daughter in February.

And on Sunday, Elsa Hosk took little Tuulikki for a walk, pushing her stroller around the neighborhood near her home in Pasadena, Calif.

The model, 32, wore a white mid-calf dress with a substantial cutout panel at the waist and added a green trench coat.

Mum and Me: Elsa Hosk showed off some skin in a white calf-length dress with a panel cut out at the waist as she took her baby girl Tuulikki for a walk on Sunday in Pasadena, Calif.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel stepped out in a pair of black Chanel loafers.

She also wore angular sunglasses and wore her long blonde hair down.

Hosk shares her baby with longtime partner Tom Daly.

Model: The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 32, added a green trench coat and stepped out in a pair of black Chanel loafers. She wore angular sunglasses and wore her blonde hair loose

The beauty has regained shape after her pregnancy and childbirth.

On Saturday, she shared a bikini photo on her Instagram in which she was seen lounging by a pool with Tuulikki lying next to her on a beach towel.

Hosk, who donned a floppy, colorful sun hat, showed off her slim figure in a white two-piece.

Her little girl was dressed in a beige top and matching shorts.

Post-pregnancy body: Hosk regained shape after giving birth to her daughter in February and on Saturday she shared a bikini photo on her Instagram in which she was seen lounging by a pool with Tuulikki lying next to it of her on a beach towel

Hosk and Daly moved from New York to the West Coast after learning they were going to be parents.

They paid $ 6 million for a property in Pasadena, outside Los Angeles.

The residence, located on one hectare, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as an independent guest house and a swimming pool.

The couple decided to move to the Los Angeles area to raise their child and so Hosk could explore opportunities in Hollywood.