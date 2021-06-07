Would you hire a male babysitter?

After my firstborn arrived almost 20 years ago and the initial shock of childbirth passed, I found myself rather elated to find out that I was the proud mother of a beautiful baby girl.

I understood the girls. I was. I come from a house of all girls. I knew what to expect from the good, the bad, and things you hope your parents never find out.

And I was going to put all that experience into raising her, I thought, even as she grew up and turned out to have very different interests than me.

A few years later the first of many sons was born and with his arrival my first glimpse into the world of boys. Shock waves rocked the family. A boy? came the words of disbelief from her grandmother and her aunts. I don’t even know what you do with boys, his grandmother continued, before learning that one of the things you do is make sure you have another diaper ready immediately before you take the current one off. , if you want to avoid getting soaked.

And that’s how it started.

Not only was I the mother of a fabulous girl, but now I had to navigate the world of boys with no lived experience to draw upon. I was an Irish mom; were infamous for our sons. But I didn’t believe it. We were going to have equality in our home, with every child defended and similar expectations from all.

And then I learned that while that might be my ideal, the outside world has a way of trying to classify our kids based on their gender, no matter how different we may teach them at home. And even the strongest foundations can be shaken by a torrent of societal expectations.

I spoke to other parents to see what they thought about it. Those with daughters said there was more pressure on their daughters to be good, to conform to standards of behavior that were not disruptive or unworthy and did not shock the feminists among us. . There were concerns about the harassment and objectivity their daughters might experience or in fact already had just like their mothers before them.

Those with boys worried that the cuteness factor would go away much sooner. The notion of the lovable, mischievous, destructive, cuddly young boy giving way, as the pre-teen years arrived, to a tale of negativity that ultimately seems to surround teens more than any other group in society.

For those of us with teenagers, summer school vacations are upon us. Three long months have passed after an already significant period at home last year due to school closures linked to Covid. The hunt for summer jobs is on, which is not so easy to find when you are under 18.

As young children prepare to end the summer at the end of this month, working parents all over the world may well find themselves under even more pressure than usual years. School closures have meant that many have already had to use up much of their own paid and unpaid leave at the start of the calendar year. If only there were teens available to help …

But this sentence alone is perhaps misleading. If a recent, admittedly unscientific, survey I conducted on social media is anything to do, then this sentence without the word woman means nothing.

Forty percent of those polled said they would not hire a boy to help with childcare or childcare. In a time when we are finally tackling the enormous mental burden placed on women and mothers, it seems almost incomprehensible that we are sending a clear message to our teens and young men that they are seen as untrustworthy or incapable.

We are all products of our upbringing influenced by what we see and hear. A light switch doesn’t just turn on when children reach adulthood. If we rightly tell our girls that they can be whatever they want to be and that they are able to do whatever boys do, then surely it’s important that we tell them it’s okay. the same goes for them backwards. Which, of course, involves welcoming them into caring roles, which sex alone doesn’t consider inappropriate.

Some parents commented that they were disappointed with their own reactions to the question. They never realized they felt that way until asked. But honesty matters.

Our boys deserve better than this. And our daughters too. Until we delve into the toxic societal expectations and narrative about adolescents and young men, the future looks remarkably similar.